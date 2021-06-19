Harrison community club hosts Cowboy Culture Night June 26

Hughson said she hopes the event attracts families as the entertainers and locals use cowboy poetry and the cowboy-style of songwriting to tell the stories that happen every day on the ranch.

“There’s a lot of humor, there’s a lot of sentiment and a lot of things that go on,” she said. “Just being able to tell those stories and keep that culture alive for the younger people who maybe don’t have a connection to it is important.”

While final preparations are made for the event, Rempp said the organizers hope to expand the event in the future.

“Tami hopes that this may become a mini workshop where local songwriters and poets will sit down with whoever they’re bringing in and they can have a workshop where they can write with the entertainers who will be performing,” Rempp said. “Long-term, they want to continue it and build on and expand it.”

Hughson said she hopes Cowboy Culture Night is a fun, family-friendly outing for the community to celebrate the important role agriculture had and continues to have in the community.

“None of the stuff that we have now would be possible if we didn’t have our agriculture community to start it all,” she said. “Just celebrating that I think is important.”