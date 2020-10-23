Harry Potter's Diagon Alley comes to Alliance

ALLIANCE — You don’t have to find Platform 9 3/4 if you want to visit Hogwarts this year. You just have to go to Alliance.

Starting Oct. 25, the Knight Museum and Sandhill’s Center will be transmuted into the Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter books and movies. The event is free to enter but organizers ask that attendees provide a free-will donation. Organizers also asked that attendees wear a face covering and stay socially distanced.

“We have 2- foot tall ceiling and they had 20 foot tall buildings,” Museum Director Becci Thomas said. ”You will be flabbergasted, we were.”

Dobby the Elf will also be accepting donations to free elves, according to the exhibit's creator Kim Gaylen.

The Alliance Knight Museum is the second iteration of Gaylen’s Diagon Alley creation for Gaylen. It started last year in her church.

“I had all those buildings and I didn’t know what to do with them,” Gaylen said.

She said that originally, attendees had to exchange their muggle money at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, one of a dozen or so reconstructed building faces.

“Muggle money is no good,” Gaylen said.