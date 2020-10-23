 Skip to main content
Harry Potter's Diagon Alley comes to Alliance
Harry Potter's Diagon Alley comes to Alliance

ALLIANCE — You don’t have to find Platform 9 3/4 if you want to visit Hogwarts this year. You just have to go to Alliance.

Starting Oct. 25, the Knight Museum and Sandhill’s Center will be transmuted into the Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter books and movies. The event is free to enter but organizers ask that attendees provide a free-will donation. Organizers also asked that attendees wear a face covering and stay socially distanced.

“We have 2- foot tall ceiling and they had 20 foot tall buildings,” Museum Director Becci Thomas said. ”You will be flabbergasted, we were.”

Dobby the Elf will also be accepting donations to free elves, according to the exhibit's creator Kim Gaylen.

The Alliance Knight Museum is the second iteration of Gaylen’s Diagon Alley creation for Gaylen. It started last year in her church.

“I had all those buildings and I didn’t know what to do with them,” Gaylen said.

She said that originally, attendees had to exchange their muggle money at Gringotts Wizarding Bank, one of a dozen or so reconstructed building faces.

“Muggle money is no good,” Gaylen said.

After passing by Ollivander’s and other Diagon Alley staples, attendees end up in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. Underneath the floating candles, attendees can be sorted into houses by none other than the sorting hat.

Gaylen said she’s hoping for a few hundred attendees.

The event runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, with the first week featuring several actors portraying fan-favorite characters such as Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid.

Visit the Knight Museum on Facebook for details about hours, https://www.facebook.com/KnightMuseumAndSandhillsCenter

Additional autumn fun in the Panhandle

GERING

—Downtown Business Trick or Treat will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. Participating businesses will have a poster in the window.

SCOTTSBLUFF

— Look for the pumpkin poster in the window at participating businesses in Scottsbluff Friday, Oct. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. as it’s Trick or Treat on Broadway.

— Riverside Discovery Center’s 32nd Annual Spooktackular will continue through Halloween night. Friday and Saturday hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Sundays will be 4 to 6 p.m. On Halloween, the zoo will close at 2 p.m. and Spooktacular starts at 3 p.m., ending at 8 p.m. The price is $6 per person required ages 2 and up.

— Adams’ Family Pumpkin Patch

Cheryl Adams said that there still pumpkins to be picked and scares to be had.

The weather is predicting plenty of scares for Halloween night.

“We have people coming out to dress up, people from the Soroptimist club,” she said. Adams said there’s no age requirement for entering the haunted corn maze but said there could be some people jumping out.

“We try to stay away from the gory stuff,” she said.

She also said that pumpkins were rescued before the freeze and there are still plenty.

“A lot of pumpkins are in the shed if they want to pick through the pile,” she said.

Hours are 10 a.m to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays are noon to 5 p.m. and corn maze is 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

ALLIANCE

— Trunk or Treat is back Friday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. up and down Box Butte Avenue.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

