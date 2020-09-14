Harvest Fest planned for weekend

Legacy of the Plains Museum volunteers will take a step back in time at the 24th annual Harvest Festival, a two-day family friendly event to feature hands-on harvest activities and antique farm machinery demonstrations.
Museum volunteer Dick Kuxhausen said this year's Harvest Festival will feature the popular hay bale fort and the pedal tractor course, among a number of other activities for kids including games, livestock viewing and wagon rides.
“We are going to have food vendors, so we will have all kinds of different food here too. It looks like the weather is going to be nice and I know everybody is anxious to get out,” Kuxhausen said.
To begin a number of harvest demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday, a team of horses driven by Rick Henderson and owned by Tanya Gifford from Harrisburg, will demonstrate the use of early antique harvest equipment to harvest a portion of the museum's corn crop.
Following horse draw demonstrations, Kuxhausen said, farm machinery demonstrations will begin with equipment manufacture decades in the past, found in locations throughout the region and restored by museum volunteers.
Restored antique farm machinery to be displayed at the 2020 Harvest Festival will include a John Deere corn binder manufactured between 1919-1923, a 14th model corn chopper on a ‘60 John Deere, a Dearborn Wood Brothers corn pickers, one of the first pull type corn pickers behind a tractor, and a John Deere 1955 model combo with a corn head from the'50s, Kuxhausen said.
“I am pretty proud of the guys here who helped us during our restoration. We really work hard and I think we put out some nice equipment,” Kuxhausen said.
Hands-on events for the community also include opportunities to hand pick this year's corn and potato crop grown on the museum's farm ground, Kuxhausen said, a feature of the harvest festival that continues to draw in crowds year after year. Additional demonstrations will included blacksmithing, small engines, corn shelling and grinding, along with a live band.
“I think this would be a good place to come on Saturday and Sunday,” Kuxhausen said.
Gates will open for this year's harvest fest at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. with an admission fee of $50 and free entry for kids under 12 years old.
