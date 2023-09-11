Legacy of the Plains will welcome the community to its grounds this weekend to celebrate its 27th annual Harvest Festival.

One of the festival’s best attractions is the variety of harvesting demonstrations put on using many different historical methods identical to those used between 1880 and 1950, Dave Wolf, the museum’s executive director, said.

“It’s a way to showcase how past harvests happened. We’re talking hand, horse and tractor harvesting,” he said.

The museum’s large collection of antique machinery will be utilized to harvest forage crops and vegetables. Potato harvesting has become a regular attraction at the festival, and attendees can even pick their own to purchase on the spot at a great price.

“It’s $5 for a 10-pound bag, so it’s very inexpensive,” Wolf said. “You can’t get any fresher than when you dig them right out of the ground, and you can go pick the ones that you want.”

For the price of admission — just $5 — festival attendees can participate in all of the activities throughout the weekend. That includes the harvest demonstrations, blacksmithing demonstrations, live music and a tractor parade, in addition to viewing all of the museum’s exhibits for no additional charge.

“It’s really a great way for someone to come in and experience all that the museum has to offer while celebrating our rich agricultural history here,” Wolf said.

To help celebrate that history, members of families who settled in the Panhandle long ago will be on hand to share their heritage in their ancestral homes, which are housed on the museum’s grounds.

“One of the coolest things we’ll have is people who have actually done the work,” Wolf said. “The Wiedeman House and Gentry Cabin will actually have family members in them to tell their stories about the houses and their families.”

Harvest time has historically been a time for celebration, Wolf said, as it marked the end of a labor-filled year and helped provide peace of mind in the form of provisions for the oncoming winter.

“Really, it became a cultural community event. Once you got the harvest done, your whole year of working, planting, cultivating and finally harvesting was done. You’re finally able to rest,” he said. “It was not easy work. To be able to rest a little bit and know that you have food for your family for the winter, I think was definitely a time for celebration.”

Today, the Harvest Festival helps us remember our roots and the determination of those who came before us. It also provides an opportunity to share that history with others from outside of the community so that they too can appreciate its significance.

“I think it’s very important for people to remember where their food comes from. We’re an agriculture community and we’re really celebrating our heritage,” Wolf said. “I think we take it for granted because we live here, but it’s really rich. We have awesome stories and awesome history here, so we really want to let people know about them.”

The Harvest Festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. A nondenominational church service will be held on the grounds at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning as well.