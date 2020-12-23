Harvest Valley’s Christmas Dinner in the Valley prepares for 1,000 meals

In its 18th year, the annual Christmas Dinner in the Valley hosted by Harvest Valley Church will be serving, and possibly will be needed, in a new way than ever before.

As the coronavirus pandemic inches closer to its 10th month of wreaking havoc across the United States, the Scottsbluff/Gering community has seen a growing need for food assistance. Harvest Valley Church plans to continue the work of serving and feeding the community.

“We want to get meals to whoever needs them,” event coordinator Melissa Turman told the Star-Herald. “And so that’s the big thing is just knowing that it’s available this year.”

The Christmas Dinner in the Valley will look similar to Thanksgiving in the Valley in terms of serving the food. Free meals will be cooked and packaged on Christmas morning by volunteers, and then other volunteers will deliver the meals that day. The menu includes baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, applesauce, a roll, a piece of pie and milk.

Volunteers will also be serving packaged meals to be picked up at two locations: Harvest Valley Church and from the “By God’s Grace Mobile Meal” truck at the Guadalupe Center. Turman said they are preparing to serve around 1,000 meals this year.