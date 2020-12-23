Harvest Valley’s Christmas Dinner in the Valley prepares for 1,000 meals

In its 18th year, the annual Christmas Dinner in the Valley hosted by Harvest Valley Church will be serving, and possibly will be needed, in a new way than ever before.
As the coronavirus pandemic inches closer to its 10th month of wreaking havoc across the United States, the Scottsbluff/Gering community has seen a growing need for food assistance. Harvest Valley Church plans to continue the work of serving and feeding the community.
“We want to get meals to whoever needs them,” event coordinator Melissa Turman told the Star-Herald. “And so that’s the big thing is just knowing that it’s available this year.”
The Christmas Dinner in the Valley will look similar to Thanksgiving in the Valley in terms of serving the food. Free meals will be cooked and packaged on Christmas morning by volunteers, and then other volunteers will deliver the meals that day. The menu includes baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, applesauce, a roll, a piece of pie and milk.
Volunteers will also be serving packaged meals to be picked up at two locations: Harvest Valley Church and from the “By God’s Grace Mobile Meal” truck at the Guadalupe Center. Turman said they are preparing to serve around 1,000 meals this year.
“As followers of Jesus Christ, we are called to share His love with those around us,” Turman, who has been volunteering with this ministry for the past eight years, said. “This year and this meal provide a unique opportunity to show that love in action by meeting the needs of those around us.”
Co-organizer Larry Massie said, “In every circumstance, pandemic or prosperity, the world is in desperate need of Christians willing to show the love of Jesus Christ through their actions. … That has been, and is still, at the heart of this meal. Not to call attention to those who perform the service, but to place other’s concerns above our own and bring honor to the One in whom our hope and future lies.”
Meals will be available to pick up on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harvest Valley Church, 743 Winter Creek Dr., and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the “By God’s Grace Mobile Meal” truck parked at the Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. 9th St.
If you would like to have a meal delivered to you or you would like to volunteer, call 633-2999 or sign up at harvestvalleychurch.com.