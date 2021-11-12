Have questions about the COVID vaccine for children? Health department answering those questions during free day at zoo

The state dashboard has been adapted to show a breakdown of pediatric cases to better inform people, she said. On average, children are making up about one-third of new cases reported each week in the Panhandle.

Because information on local hospitalizations has been limited, Schnell said she also thinks some parents aren’t aware that there have been hospitalizations of children suffering from COVID-19 in the Panhandle. Last fall, there were also several children who suffered from multi-inflammatory syndrome in children, another serious side effect of COVID-19 that can be prevented by children getting vaccinated.

“I think some people don’t think that it happens here unless they hear about a specific case,” she said, saying that the public health department is not able to release those numbers. “But it does happen, and it is here in the Panhandle. I think people often think that it’s not happening here or its not in the Midwest, or Nebraska.”