Have questions about the COVID vaccine for children? Health department answering those questions during free day at zoo

Parents with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine will get the opportunity to ask local health officials, while their children can enjoy a fun day at the zoo.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Department will host a free day on Saturday at Riverside Discovery Center.
Free admission will be offered beginning at 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., giving plenty of chance for children to enjoy the zoo’s new pop-up children’s museum and more.
Scotts Bluff County Public health officials will be on hand to answer questions about the vaccine, particularly for parents of children ages 5-11, the newest age group able to be vaccinated.
“We’re also doing a promotion that day, that if they come and talk to us, they’ll get a ticket to get a free gift card if they follow through and get the vaccine,” Schnell said, saying the promotion was made possible due to sponsors. “It’s not something we’re able to offer at each clinic.”
One of the most common questions that parents have is about the safety of the vaccine, Schnell said. Extended study of children receiving the Pfizer vaccine has been completed and “this study is following the same as what we see with adults and adolescents: It’s proven to be a very safe vaccine. By getting them (children) vaccinated, it’s going to protect them, but also those that are around them, like their parents or grandparents.
“It’s also going to keep them in school, and keep them healthy,” she said, noting that clinical trials have shown the vaccine to reduce the chance that children will get COVID. For those that may get COVID, Schnell said the studies have shown that they suffer fewer symptoms, hospitalizations and even death compared to those who are unvaccinated, similar to the results of studies with adults and children 12 to 18. Studies should very low risk of side effects or problems, echoing the results of other clinical trials for other populations.
The vaccine that will be administered for children, 5-11, is a pediatric formulation.
Another common question is why children should be vaccinated.
“What we find, just like flu, is that one of the primary ways that COVID-19 passes around is through children and young adults,” she said.
Vaccinating children offers another layer of protection for those who are at higher risk, such as the elderly or immunocompromised persons.
Parents may also not be aware that COVID-19 has impacted children seriously, including in the Panhandle, particularly as the Delta variant is the most common strain circulating in the U.S. and Nebraska.
“As for children, it’s a different pandemic as far as trends compared to the original trends that we saw last spring,” Schnell said. “Kids are being more impacted and we’re seeing more hospitalizations in children as a general rule.”
The state dashboard has been adapted to show a breakdown of pediatric cases to better inform people, she said. On average, children are making up about one-third of new cases reported each week in the Panhandle.
Because information on local hospitalizations has been limited, Schnell said she also thinks some parents aren’t aware that there have been hospitalizations of children suffering from COVID-19 in the Panhandle. Last fall, there were also several children who suffered from multi-inflammatory syndrome in children, another serious side effect of COVID-19 that can be prevented by children getting vaccinated.
“I think some people don’t think that it happens here unless they hear about a specific case,” she said, saying that the public health department is not able to release those numbers. “But it does happen, and it is here in the Panhandle. I think people often think that it’s not happening here or its not in the Midwest, or Nebraska.”
For parents, she said, one of the best pieces of advice that she can offer them is that they talk about getting the vaccine with their children before taking them. Since many children would have completed other vaccines at about kindergarten, some may be a little hesitant to get a shot. She said she doesn’t advise surprising children with a visit to the clinic, but talking to them beforehand about getting a shot, why it is important and how they are helping by getting the vaccine.
“Just remind them that this is one shot that they’re getting, not several,” she said. “Just prepare them with what to expect, that you’re going to be there, and that the staff has given many shots. Just reassure them ... and maybe plan something fun afterward that they can look forward to, like taking them for an ice cream.”
Most kids are aware of the virus, the impacts that the pandemic has had on their activities, or seeing relatives like grandma and grandpa.
Some of the same tips apply for children getting the vaccine, such as making sure you are hydrated and moving the arm to assist with lessening any pain in the arm that receives the injection. It is not advised that children take a pain reliever ahead of the vaccine, but should only be administered if children suffer a fever or other symptom.
Health officials “don’t recommend that you take something beforehand,” she said. If a child experiences symptoms, “It’s just the body building its immunity and officials recommend that you only treat the symptoms.”
Also this week, the Scotts Bluff County Public Health Department started providing school-based vaccine clinics at Roosevelt Elementary and Bluffs Middle School. A clinic is coming up at Westmoor Elementary on Nov. 17, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Schnell said that other school districts have also reached out and clinics will be scheduled. Watch for a date at your school.
At the school-based clinic, the Moderna vaccine is also available for parents and teachers who are needing to get their booster shots, Schnell said.
However, parents don’t have to wait to visit a school-based clinic. Scotts Bluff County Health Department is providing vaccines, including the flu and other vaccines, at its clinic at 313 West 38th St., Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The vaccine is also available at local pharmacies and other providers. For a complete list of COVID-19 clinics, visit pphd.org.