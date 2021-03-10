Have travel plans? Meteorologist advises you to rethink them

Wintry weather returned Wednesday, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s and snow totals as much as six inches on the ground in parts of the Panhandle.
Today’s weather is just the beginning, according to Meteorologist Bill Mokry at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Cheyenne. He said a second storm is moving in that could bring heavy snow totals and windy weather, meaning whiteout conditions for much of the Panhandle and southeastern Wyoming.
“For folks who have potential plans for this weekend, definitely reevaluate them,” Mokry said. “Because I think a lot of the roads are going to be treacherous, if not close to impassible. With some of the heavy snowfall rates that we’re seeing, in some cases, especially on Sunday upward of two inches per hour.”
Meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson told the Star-Herald Wednesday afternoon that while models could change over the next few days, she expects significant snows.
“I’m extremely confident we may see up to 12 inches in the Nebraska Panhandle,” she said.
In addition to hazardous road conditions, Wilkinson said there is concern for power outages due to the combination of heavy snows and high winds.
Mark Becker, a Nebraska Public Power District spokesman, said there is significant concern with a wet snow, weighing down tree branches, which can break powerlines.
Becker said he wanted to emphasize several safety factors, considering experiences reported during the outages in Oklahoma and Texas, asking people not to run generators in closed garages or heating homes with grills due to the risk of carbon dioxide.
“Turn of stoves and other items like that, in case the power comes on during the night and people forget about them,” he said.
Becker said the crews would be on standby throughout the weekend.
“Our crews will respond as quickly as possible, but safety is a priority for them as well,” Becker said.
Sandy Hendren, of Roosevelt Public Power District, said crews were working to fix a few outages from the storm Wednesday, but would continue to prepare for the weekend. She asked people to watch for downed power lines, keep their distance and report them.
Mokry said that most of the snow accumulated Wednesday would stick around through the storms over the weekend, but snowfall would taper off in Wyoming this morning and across western Nebraska after 5 p.m.
“The next couple days prior to our system, we’re not going to reach too far into the into the mid-40s across the Panhandle,” he said. “But for those that probably had over six inches, you’re likely still gonna have some on the ground when our next storm starts this weekend.”
Mokry listed the current snow totals Wednesday were the following:
– North of Harrison recorded six inches.
– Chadron reported eight inches.
– Torrington recorded six inches.
– Scottsbluff recorded more than two and half inches north of the city.
– Alliance reported a little under an inch, but Mokry said he expected that total to change.
– Near Lusk, Wyoming, Mokry said, observers recorded 12 inches of snow this morning.
Mokry said Chadron and other parts of the northwestern Panhandle could expect to see another inch of snow throughout Wednesday, and Scotts Bluff and Box Butte counties could see another half inch.
The cities of Chadron and Kimball have both issued snow emergencies effective Thursday, which will continue through the weekend.
Gering City Administrator Pat Heath told the Star-Herald Wednesday that he had met with city leaders in Terrytown and Scottsbluff and those communities were considering announcing a snow emergency on Friday.
Heath asked the public for patience with the roads department and utilities during a storm as, if conditions are dire enough, they will be asked to wait to go into those conditions. Heath said the focus will be keeping main routes cleared, and residential areas may not be cleared for several days in a serious storm.
“Our goal during the storm is to keep the streets open, the emergency snow routes, so that we can get emergency vehicles to just about every area of the city,” Heath said.
On Friday, Mokry said the second low-pressure system moving east, will pick up moisture coming off the Gulf of Mexico. He said the warmer temperatures will mean the system can hold more water meaning the snow’s going to be pretty wet. He asked people with cardiac or other conditions to be cautious with shoveling.
“In general, with heavy snow, you know, keep it very easy and you very mindful to take breaks because this is not a push-broom snow,” he said.
Mokry said winds will crank up Saturday afternoon and stay persistent, with gusts up to 25 mph seen north of Kimball and Cheyenne counties to the South Dakota border. Mokry said Kimball and Cheyenne may see wind speeds up to 35 mph.
Mokry said the wind will not create the bitter cold the area saw in February, but did warn that there would still be some wind chill factors coupled with the wet weather, which is a concern during calving season.
Karla Wilke, the cow-calf and range management specialist for the Panhandle Extension, said ranchers are in a tough spot as calving is in “full swing.”
She said providing shelters such as windbreaks or calf barns will help the calves already born, but said she’s concerned for the heifers and newborns, which can die if their temperatures drop beneath 86 degrees.
“Wind chills are very ugly for a newborn,” she said.
She recommended keeping them sheltered if possible and provide bedding to keep the calves off the ground.
There will be continued weather updates on Thursday and Friday.