Have travel plans? Meteorologist advises you to rethink them

Becker said he wanted to emphasize several safety factors, considering experiences reported during the outages in Oklahoma and Texas, asking people not to run generators in closed garages or heating homes with grills due to the risk of carbon dioxide.

“Turn of stoves and other items like that, in case the power comes on during the night and people forget about them,” he said.

Becker said the crews would be on standby throughout the weekend.

“Our crews will respond as quickly as possible, but safety is a priority for them as well,” Becker said.

Sandy Hendren, of Roosevelt Public Power District, said crews were working to fix a few outages from the storm Wednesday, but would continue to prepare for the weekend. She asked people to watch for downed power lines, keep their distance and report them.

Mokry said that most of the snow accumulated Wednesday would stick around through the storms over the weekend, but snowfall would taper off in Wyoming this morning and across western Nebraska after 5 p.m.