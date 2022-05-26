Having a field day: Roosevelt students enjoy outdoor activities

As the Scottsbluff school year neared an end, area elementary school students enjoyed activities that got them out of the classroom. On Tuesday, Roosevelt elementary students in pre-K to second grade took to the playground for the school’s annual Field Day.

“It is really fun for them,” Roosevelt principal Frances Burkhalter said. “The kids get to go over and compete and they get to excel at athletics. Sometimes, we only see where they’re excelling at in math or reading. It’s fun to see them excel at athletics.”

Pre-K to second graders enjoyed their own field day on the school’s playground.

“Here, it’s fun to see students interacting in a different way,” Burkhalter said.

Burkhalter said the kids have a great time.

“It’s exciting to watch the kids grow and change (every year),” she said.

Each grade from pre-K to second gets an hour taking part in the field day activities, organizer Whitney Bennett said.

Several activities were spread out around the playground for the children to enjoy.

The stations included a bounce house with a slide, ring toss with lawn flamingos, a game using a sponge to fill up a bucket with water and a game resembling soccer using a beach ball and pool noodles.

The star attraction this year — a life-sized version of Candyland.

“I have a fabulous team that I work with. We usually do a bounce house. We’ve done a dunk tank where teachers have volunteered to get dunked, which is really fun,” Bennett said. “We try to think of some new, fun ideas to get the kids moving that they will enjoy. This year, we decided to do Candyland because our building theme is ‘Bringing your A game, every day matters.’ So, everything is game-board themed. We went ahead and made a life-sized Candyland.”

Bennett said she and other teachers, paraprofessionals and even their spouses stayed late on Monday to paint the game board on the grass.

To keep it all organized, Bennett said each grade is broken up into six groups — one for each station.

“They have colored lanyards so that you can tell which team they’re on. (We don’t want them) to just go wherever they want,” she said. “They have about eight minutes at each station. Then, we have a snack that they will pick up and take inside to enjoy.”

To top off the excitement of the day, parents are invited to watch as their kids take part in the different activities. It’s a fun way to end the school year, Burkhalter said.

