Having a parade kiddie-style

Youth will take to the streets of Gering dressed up and in custom floats during the 67th annual Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade.
Registration opens at 9:15 a.m. at Legion Park and the parade will begin at 10 a.m.
Members of the Boys Scouts and Cub Scouts of Gering will lead the parade, presenting the colors. The Gering Junior High Marching Band will follow the scouts, performing several songs along the parade route.
The parade will begin at Legion Park before heading east to 10th Street before crossing N Street and ending back at the park.
Kids will be placed into one of 14 categories based on their float and costume decorations. The categories include: girl’s and boy’s decorated bicycles, Wild West, girl’s and boy’s clowns, nursery rhymes and story book characters, entertainers, faraway lands, patriotic characters, sport, pets, prehistoric and dinosaurs, art and creative costumes, horses and general.
“They have to be in some type of a costume,” Melody Abel, an organizer of the parade, said. “We usually try to figure out what category to fit them in.
“I just enjoy seeing what kind of costumes the kids come up with. Some of them are really creative and I like seeing them out there having fun."
The Kiddie Parade does not allow kids to ride on motorized or battery powered vehicles. Drones are also not permitted. Four-legged friends, however, can participate.
“We’ve had goats, bunnies, dogs in the parade and that’s always fun,” Mary Robinson, a Kiddie Parade organizer, said.
Robinson also hopes the kids get to stretch their imaginations as they create their parade floats and costumes.
“It used to be neighborhood kids would get together and make a float to do the parade,” she said. “We still have that and that’s the fun part is to stretch their imagination and get them thinking about things that they see. Can they recreate it?”
There will be monitors assigned to walk with each category to ensure the kid-oriented event is well-supervised and safe for both participants and spectators.
“Drug Free Clowns kids will carry the signs in front of each category,” Robinson said. “We will also have the Gering color guard from the band, the Gering cheerleaders and the Gering Pom dance squad.”
As the Kiddie Parade returns to the Oregon Trail Days lineup, Abel hopes it gives the public an opportunity to come together.
“We haven’t had a lot of community involvement and we’ve been so apart, so I hope people are getting out into the community and having some together time, especially during this year’s 100th year celebration,” she said.
Kids must be 12 years or younger to participate. Parents are allowed to push their toddlers and infants in strollers or wagons, as well. All the participants will receive a ribbon and a carnival ride ticket.
“Come out and celebrate that the kids are having fun,” Robinson said.
The Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade started in 1953 and continues to promise fun for all ages. Despite missing last year, the organizers are hoping for a big turnout this year.
Abel’s said her advice for this year’s participants would be, “Just be creative and have fun with it.”
A Guide to Oregon Trail Days
Check out these stories about the events that will make up Oregon Trail Days' 100th Celebration this year.
Gering’s Oregon Trail Days celebration is celebrating its 100th consecutive year July 8 through 11 as the “longest, continuous running celebration in Nebraska."
The Old Settlers group will celebrate Dan Clark of Gering as its Old Settlers president when it convenes for the 100th celebration of Oregon T…
Oregon Trail Days Old Settlers is celebrating its 100th celebration this year.
Sixty head of longhorn cattle will be taking a stroll down 10th Street in Gering July 10 as one of the main attractions for the Oregon Trail D…
Barbecue and live music will open up the 100th celebration of Oregon Trail Days, Thursday, July 8.
The Oregon Trail Days Kiddie Parade started in 1953 and continues to promise fun for all ages.
The sizzling sound of grilling meat and the delicious smell of unhealthy fried food will waft through the city of Gering on Friday, July 9, as…
For the 29th year, the Oregon Trail Days Craft Show will return to the celebration.
After a year off, area athletes can get down and dirty once again.
With a full slate of events returning to Oregon Trail Days, runners will once again hit the road at the Don Childs Jr. Memorial 5-mile Run on …
Bicycle riders can once again test their mettle with the return of the Oregon Trail Day’s Hill Climb on Saturday, July 10.