Having a parade kiddie-style

“I just enjoy seeing what kind of costumes the kids come up with. Some of them are really creative and I like seeing them out there having fun."

The Kiddie Parade does not allow kids to ride on motorized or battery powered vehicles. Drones are also not permitted. Four-legged friends, however, can participate.

“We’ve had goats, bunnies, dogs in the parade and that’s always fun,” Mary Robinson, a Kiddie Parade organizer, said.

Robinson also hopes the kids get to stretch their imaginations as they create their parade floats and costumes.

“It used to be neighborhood kids would get together and make a float to do the parade,” she said. “We still have that and that’s the fun part is to stretch their imagination and get them thinking about things that they see. Can they recreate it?”

There will be monitors assigned to walk with each category to ensure the kid-oriented event is well-supervised and safe for both participants and spectators.

“Drug Free Clowns kids will carry the signs in front of each category,” Robinson said. “We will also have the Gering color guard from the band, the Gering cheerleaders and the Gering Pom dance squad.”