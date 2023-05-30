The annual Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fries will begin in June. The fries area fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting t he Hawk Springs Community Center maintenance fund.
The first Hamburger Fry will be held June 14, with additional fries planned for July 12 and Aug. 9. Each fry will be held from 5-7 p.m and volunteers will be serving grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade salads, desserts and drinks. The ice cream social will be held during the August event. The Torrington Fiddlers will be playing for each event.
The cost is adults $7; children ,3-12, $3 and children under 3, free.
For more information, call Wendy Blackos, 308-641-9578.