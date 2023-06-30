The annual Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fries continue in July and August. The fries area fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Hawk Springs Community Center maintenance fund.
The second Hamburger Fry will be held July 12 and the third is planned for Aug. 9. Each fry will be held from 5-7 p.m and volunteers will be serving grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, homemade salads, desserts and drinks. The ice cream social will be held during the August event. The Torrington Fiddlers will be playing for each event.
The cost is adults $7; children, 3-12, $3 and children under 3, free.
For more information, call Wendy Blackos, 308-641-9578.