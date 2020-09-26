Haymon pleads not guilty to all counts

A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a man who attempted to help him faces trial.
Jody Lynn Haymon, who is charged with 12 criminal counts in Goshen County District Court, appeared Aug. 31 and pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts.
Haymon is charged with hitching a ride on July 20 with Lingle resident Dakota Forkner and then allegedly stealing his vehicle, which was pulling a trailer with another pick up on it. When they had exited the vehicle and Forkner wasn’t paying attention, Haymon jumped inside the truck and took off. After police were notified Haymon allegedly eluded them and drove erratically when doing so.
Charges are two counts of aggravated battery, punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and/or $10,000 fine, for each count; two counts of felony destruction, punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years’ incarceration and/or $10,000 fine, for each count; one count of felony theft, punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and/or $10,000 fine; wrongful taking or disposing of property, penalty of 10 years of $10,000 fine or both; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude and officer, punishable by up to five years’ incarceration and/or $5,000 fine for each count; one count of interference with a police officer, punishable by one year incarceration and/or $1,000 fine; one count of reckless driving, punishable by one year incarceration and/or $1,000 fine; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, punishable by 12 months in jail, and/or a $1,000 fine, on both counts.
Haymon’s attorney, Denny Harts requested for Haymon’s bond of $100,000 to be reduced, as he is still incarcerated in the Goshen County Detention Center. Assistant Deputy County Attorney Jeremiah Sandberg requested not to lower bond as he had proof that Haymon is known for failure to appear in many cases going back from 2016-2019. Considering the danger he put people in during the incident, he recommended no reduction.
Korell, after consideration, agreed with Sandberg, and denied lowering the bail. A trial date had not yet been scheduled as of the court hearing.
