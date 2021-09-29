Health food store relocates after 25 years on Fifth Avenue

Over the last week, Nutter’s manager Shelby James spent much of her time stocking shelves and packaging products, all part of the relocation efforts for Nutter’s Bulk & Natural Foods. The health store, previously located near the intersection of 27th Street and Fifth Avenue, has found a new home at 2801 Ave. B.

“It sort of fell into our laps,” James said of the new spot. It’s a smaller location, but there was room for all the inventory Nutter’s staff wanted to move over.

“We kind of squished everything in but we’re keeping the same amount of stuff,” she said.

Nutter’s has been a community staple in its previous location since June 1996. It originally started out as a bulk goods store, but quickly transitioned to a health food store due to customer demand.

Bill James, the store’s owner, has been with Nutter’s since the beginning. He said one of the store’s goals is to sell all-natural, organic and, oftentimes, local food.

“We’re as local as we can get,” he said. “I want to be local. I want to give back.”

Nutter’s new location opened for business on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The previous location “just kind of wasn’t serving us anymore,” Shelby James said.