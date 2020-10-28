Health officials announce two more COVID-related deaths in Panhandle

Panhandle health officials announced two more COVID-related deaths Wednesday.

The first COVID-related death in Sioux County and fourth in Dawes County bring the total Panhandle deaths to 16.

A Sioux County male in his 90s and a Dawes male in his 80s have been reported to have died.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of these two gentlemen. We wish their families and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District director, said.

Panhandle officials noted that some conspiracy theories related to COVID-related deaths have circulated and asked people to please remember any deaths announced are someone’s loved one and to be respectful to everyone’s situation in these incredibly tough times.

“As a CEO of a hospital in this area, we encourage everyone to stand together in support of health care workers caring for families in our communities and especially those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic,” Lori Mazanec, CEO of Box Butte General Hospital, said.

Dawes County reported its first COVID-related death on Monday. Four deaths in the community within a week is significant. Box Butte County has reported one death. The rest of the deaths have occurred in Scotts Bluff County.