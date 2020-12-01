Health officials continue pushing mask mandate

The next week, Aug. 23, the White House task force asked for a mask mandate, a request repeated for weeks.

In the most recent letter, with most of the state in the red zone for new cases — including Scotts Bluff County and Scottsbluff — the task force asks for a mask mandate in multiple recommendations, citing Nebraska as having the sixth highest new case rate in the country.

“Nearly all counties are in the red zone with extensive and unyielding spread; hospitalizations are increasing week over week; mitigation and messaging needs to be further strengthened as other states have done," the recommendations said. “Effective practices to decrease transmission in public spaces include requiring masks, limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25%, and closing bars until cases and test positivity decrease to the yellow zone. Strong mitigation efforts by neighboring states are showing early impact.”

While eight cities implemented mask mandates in recent weeks, efforts in the region to present have not taken off. The Scottsbluff City Council denied two measures related to the pandemic, the first being forming a board of health, a step needed to require masks, and the other, adopting a resolution in partnership with PPHD, encouraging mask use, hand hygiene, flu shots and other measures to keep hospital capacity down and slow the spread.