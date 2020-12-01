Health officials continue pushing mask mandate

Health officials renewed calls for a mask mandate Tuesday after documents showed Gov. Pete Ricketts brushed off recommendations to install a mask mandate by the federal task force on the coronavirus.
Despite a Kansas study showing mask mandates work to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, Nebraska and 12 other states have not issued a mask mandate. Information released this week indicates a White House task force has been encouraging Nebraska to adopt a mask mandate, on some level, since August.
Ricketts said at a Monday press conference his office had problems with the White House’s data evaluating COVID-19 in the state, but didn’t elaborate, saying his plan was tailored for the state.
“We put together here a plan in Nebraska that’s right for Nebraska,” he said. “We listened to all sorts of experts. We take the White House information into consideration. We talk to our local folks, our public health directors, so we look at a variety of different sources to come up with our directed health measures.”
Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel said, “We were not aware of the recommendations from the White House Task Force,” and reiterated support for a universal mask mandate.
“We are unsure why the governor does not support a statewide masking policy when masks have been proven to reduce the transmission of the virus, and Nebraska is one of less than a dozen states that have not passed similar protective measures at this point,” she said in a statement to the Star-Herald. “We know masks ensure critical continuity of employees at work and kids at school which is imperative to sustaining daily operations during this pandemic.”
In lieu of a statewide mask mandate, Engel said PPHD would encourage local governments to call for universal masking in their communities.
“Unfortunately, passing mandates by community creates a tremendous amount of boots-on the ground for a public health workforce that is stretched very thin. Ultimately, it would be more effective and efficient to have a statewide universal masking policy come from the governor so that all of Nebraskans would be more protected, but we are also happy to work with any community looking to adopt universal masking.”
On Monday morning, a former Omaha journalist Dan Golden released copies of a public records request he made, asking for White House memos which were sent weekly to the governor’s office. Those letters, dated Aug. 16 to Nov. 22, are reports for how the state is managing COVID-19 cases, data locally and nationally and recommendations to local leaders for mitigating spread.
The first report, dated Aug. 16, when Nebraska had fewer counties with high spread and was ranked 25th in the country for new cases, had less stringent recommendations. When it came to masks, the task force requested only the most populous counties to continue mask mandates.
“In Lincoln and Omaha, keep mask mandates in place. Reduce indoor dining and expand outdoor dining,” the first recommendation said.
The next week, Aug. 23, the White House task force asked for a mask mandate, a request repeated for weeks.
In the most recent letter, with most of the state in the red zone for new cases — including Scotts Bluff County and Scottsbluff — the task force asks for a mask mandate in multiple recommendations, citing Nebraska as having the sixth highest new case rate in the country.
“Nearly all counties are in the red zone with extensive and unyielding spread; hospitalizations are increasing week over week; mitigation and messaging needs to be further strengthened as other states have done," the recommendations said. “Effective practices to decrease transmission in public spaces include requiring masks, limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25%, and closing bars until cases and test positivity decrease to the yellow zone. Strong mitigation efforts by neighboring states are showing early impact.”
While eight cities implemented mask mandates in recent weeks, efforts in the region to present have not taken off. The Scottsbluff City Council denied two measures related to the pandemic, the first being forming a board of health, a step needed to require masks, and the other, adopting a resolution in partnership with PPHD, encouraging mask use, hand hygiene, flu shots and other measures to keep hospital capacity down and slow the spread.
Alliance City Council discussed a possible path to a mask mandate, reported in the Alliance Times-Herald. Mayor Mike Dafney told the Star-Herald Tuesday that no action would be considered on that without input from the regional hospital and PPHD, and there was no consideration of a mask mandate for Tuesday night’s meeting. Dafney said he had not seen any resolution in partnership with PPHD.
