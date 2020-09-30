Health officials encourage people to get flu shots

In a year of uncertainty, health officials are asking people to be certain to get their flu shots.
Regional West Health Services Community Health director Paulette Schnell said recommendations this year are for everybody older than six months old to get the flu shot, especially those 65 and older.
“We always recommend those 65 and older get the flu shots as a group that is at higher risk,” Schnell said. “Of course, anybody with chronic illness or immune system problems, so anybody with heart problems, diabetic, compromised immune system, asthma, any of those chronic diseases, they’re at a higher risk, too, so we definitely want them to get it.
“With this year being an uncommon year for just about everything you can think of, we really recommend that everybody get the flu vaccine. One of the things that’s going to be hard to tell the difference between is influenza and COVID-19. By getting that influenza vaccine, that’s one less thing that everybody is going to have to worry about with that extra layer of protection you get from the flu vaccine.”
Schnell said supplies are good, and the basic variety of shots is available.
“We have the quadrivalent, which protects against four kinds of flu — two that are influenza A and two that are influenza B,” Schnell said. “We also have the high-dose that is recommended for those 65 or older. That this year is also quadrivalent, which in the past has only been against three, but this year it’s against four also.”
The targets and compound of the current flu vaccine would have been determined before the new coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March. Schnell said officials last winter would have looked at the Southern Hemisphere for what was prevalent there during the previous flu season.
“That was determined well before COVID hit the Northern Hemisphere,” Schnell said. “(Officials) looked in the Southern Hemisphere as to what the most prominent flu was during their winter, and that was what was looked at here for what to put in for our winter. We usually see what they see in their winter in the following winter here.”
Schnell said the influenza threat should be taken seriously as 35-60,000 deaths occur annually from influenza. She said the potential impact of influenza is far reaching.
“Even a healthy person can be taken out of work,” she said. “The cost of that and missing that (work), and that it can spread to the rest of the family, especially if you have loved ones that are at higher risk, that spread can happen. You don’t want your kids to miss school, and that can happen as the younger kids are at higher risk. We encourage everybody to think about, not just yourself, but everybody around you that you could spread it to if you bring it home.”
Regional West will be offering two drive-through flu shot clinics at the South Medical Plaza. The first is Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8-11 a.m. for Medicare patients 65 and older. This will be a high-dose flu shot. You are asked to wear a mask and a short-sleeved shirt and bring your Medicare Part B card.
A second drive-through clinic will be Oct. 17 from 8-11 a.m. for those 19 and older. Participants are asked to wear a mask, bring a copy of your insurance card and wear a short-sleeved shirt. The high-dose shot will not be available at this clinic.
A walk-in clinic is available Oct. 10 by appointment only. This clinic is available for all patients over 6 months old at the St. Mary’s Plaza. Appointments can be made by calling 308-630-1126.
Schnell said worksite clinics are available through the hospital as well. Those interested should call 308-630-1126 for information.
“I would encourage people to really think about the options to come out to the worksites,” Schnell said. “We’re taking precautions through that, so if that’s an option people are thinking about, that is still being offered.”
