Health officials encourage people to get flu shots

The targets and compound of the current flu vaccine would have been determined before the new coronavirus pandemic hit the United States in March. Schnell said officials last winter would have looked at the Southern Hemisphere for what was prevalent there during the previous flu season.

“That was determined well before COVID hit the Northern Hemisphere,” Schnell said. “(Officials) looked in the Southern Hemisphere as to what the most prominent flu was during their winter, and that was what was looked at here for what to put in for our winter. We usually see what they see in their winter in the following winter here.”

Schnell said the influenza threat should be taken seriously as 35-60,000 deaths occur annually from influenza. She said the potential impact of influenza is far reaching.

“Even a healthy person can be taken out of work,” she said. “The cost of that and missing that (work), and that it can spread to the rest of the family, especially if you have loved ones that are at higher risk, that spread can happen. You don’t want your kids to miss school, and that can happen as the younger kids are at higher risk. We encourage everybody to think about, not just yourself, but everybody around you that you could spread it to if you bring it home.”