Health officials hope Panhandle ‘headed in the right direction’

Panhandle health officials report progress as the number of positive cases in the Panhandle has begun to decline with each biweekly report. However, the Panhandle remains at severe risk for spread of COVID-19 and the number of deaths continue to increase.
Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel reported that the risk dial has changed, at a lower level compared to the past two weeks.
“We’re going to celebrate that this is going down, and hope that we can continue as a community to do the right thing and to continue to prevent the spread,” Engel said.
However, the positivity rate for the Panhandle continues to be high, at 43.8%. Some national officials say that the positivity rate should be in the range of 5% to 10% and Engel advised that pandemic experts would look at the rate and say, “‘Holy cow, we have a problem here.’”
She urged people to continue to take measures to prevent the spread, such as wearing masks, and “know your own bodies” and monitor for symptoms.
“We can’t relax and we can’t think ‘OK, we got this beat’ because it’s still very serious. It’s that we’re headed in that right direction.”
Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health preparedness and promotions, noted that the dial has come down as daily reported cases have come down from a peak of 269 earlier this month. On Nov. 29, PPHD saw a daily low of 14 positive cases last week. Health officials reported 153 positive cases since Friday, Nov. 27.
Engel said, “This could mean that we’re all doing a better job with the non-pharmaceutical interventions, like wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home. And we’re going to be banking on that, hoping that is what is happening in the Panhandle.”
However, Engel said, health officials are concerned that people are avoiding getting testing, which would “be a disguise of the situation getting better when it really isn’t.”
Health officials reiterated that isolation — the period of time a person who tests positive needs to stay home and isolate from others — to be 10 days from the onset of symptoms or when the person tested positive — and quarantine — the period of time a close contact needs to stay home and avoid contact with others — remains at 14 days. There has been discussion of the CDC changing recommended times for isolation, however, in Nebraska, those time periods are set by the directed health measure. Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended the current DHM to the end of December.
Ricketts’ continues to monitor hospitalizations, and has said that he will put into place additional directed health measures if the state exceeds a 25% capacity rate for COVID-19 patients.
“Time will tell,” Engel said, noting that health officials are concerned about the two weeks following Thanksgiving as people attended holiday celebrations or traveled. Holiday events have been limited, as PPHD is still recommending that gatherings not be held at this time. Events in venues that can house more than 500 people — whether a large event or a small event — such as a craft fair or other holiday gathering are required by the state DHM to submit a health and safety plan to PPHD for review. Engel said that PPHD has received few event plans. Health officials have tried to reach out to venues hosting events, but Engel has said before that the health department’s ability to do so is limited. Businesses considering holiday parties should consider the safety of those events, ensuring spacing and other preventative measures, to keep workforces from being affected, she said.
Officials also shared a message from Panhandle school districts. They have put together a “Let them play,” campaign, advising parents of limitations for high school and other sports. Currently, schools are limiting attendance to persons who live in a child’s household, and groups must be 6 feet apart. Capacity limits may be different, so officials are asking that attendees please respect the limits that schools are in regarding capacity. Masks are also required.
Sadly, deaths continue to increase. On Friday, PPHD officials reported that the Panhandle has a total of 50 deaths, which means that deaths doubled in November. Officials said that 16 deaths were pending confirmation. On Monday, they said that 24 deaths are pending confirmation, which means that health officials were notified of eight additional COVID-19 related deaths since Friday. Officials have said that it can take weeks before a COVID-19 related death is confirmed by the state.
