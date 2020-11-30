Health officials hope Panhandle ‘headed in the right direction’

Engel said, “This could mean that we’re all doing a better job with the non-pharmaceutical interventions, like wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home. And we’re going to be banking on that, hoping that is what is happening in the Panhandle.”

However, Engel said, health officials are concerned that people are avoiding getting testing, which would “be a disguise of the situation getting better when it really isn’t.”

Health officials reiterated that isolation — the period of time a person who tests positive needs to stay home and isolate from others — to be 10 days from the onset of symptoms or when the person tested positive — and quarantine — the period of time a close contact needs to stay home and avoid contact with others — remains at 14 days. There has been discussion of the CDC changing recommended times for isolation, however, in Nebraska, those time periods are set by the directed health measure. Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended the current DHM to the end of December.

Ricketts’ continues to monitor hospitalizations, and has said that he will put into place additional directed health measures if the state exceeds a 25% capacity rate for COVID-19 patients.