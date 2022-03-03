Health officials hopeful Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing final meeting as Panhandle cases drop under 50

On the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 briefings, Panhandle Public Health District personnel announced Wednesday’s briefing was slated to be the final one as Panhandle COVID-19 cases continue to drop.

“It is likely that we will not schedule another briefing unless the situation arises like if we had a sudden increase in cases or new information,” said PPHD Director Kim Engel.

Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell reported active COVID-19 cases were 41 across the Panhandle, which is a decline from 55 cases last week. Of the 41 cases, youth cases were five with children ages zero to nine reporting three cases and children ages 10 to 19 reporting two cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Panhandle has reported 19,611 positive cases and 288 deaths. Current active hospitalizations are six with the total of 887 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

As reported cases declined across the Panhandle, that also dropped the positivity rate to 4.7% and the case rate to 47.53 per 100,000.

“So our case rate per 100,000 for the last 14 days, as you can see, it has drastically went down,” PPHD Assistant Health Director Jessica Davies said. “This is from a reporting on Feb. 9, which was the last time we had a briefing and reported. We went from 831 cases per 100,000 to 132. So, of course this is a drastic decline.”

Davies also noted the number of people fully vaccinated in the Panhandle increased from 40.85% to 41.24%. However, the Panhandle region remains toward the bottom when compared to vaccination rates across the state.

“We want to continue to encourage people to get vaccinated as their best defense against COVID,” Davies said.

Tabi Prochazka, PPHD environmental health and electronic media coordinator, shared information about take-home COVID-19 testing resources in communities across the Panhandle.

The following facilities have tests available for pick up: Alliance Municipal Building, Banner County Public Schools, Bayard Public Library, Bridgeport Public Library, Chadron Public Library, Chappell Memorial Library and art gallery, City of Big Springs, Crawford Public Library, Dalton Points West Bank, Farm to Family Cooperative, Gering Public Library, Gordon City Library, Grant County Library, Hemingford Public Library, Kimball Public Library, Lyman Library, Mitchell Public Library, Morrill Public Library, Nancy Fawcell Memorial Library, Oshkosh Public Library, Rushville Public Library, Sidney Public Library, Sioux County Public Library, Village of Dix, Volunteers of America and Western Community Health Resources.

Scottsbluff does not have a local facility for people to pick up tests. The closest location is the Gering library because of the access to resources, Schnell told the Star-Herald.

“I know that we did try to make them (test kits) available to the more rural areas that don’t have the availability of testing like what might be seen here in Scotts Bluff County,” Schnell said. “We did try to get out more to those areas that don’t have readily available testing like some of the areas with hospital bases can.”

The public can pick up six tests at a time, but Prochazka said they want families to have as many as they need. Tests can be picked up at multiple times.

“They’re to have at home and use when they’re needed,” Prochazka said. “Don’t go there when you’re sick. Pick them up now and have them so when you need them, you’ve got them.”

When picking up the at-home test kits, Prochazka said there is a flyer for the test kits that talks about how to have them proctored. That option is available 24/7.

“What it means to have them proctored is you will get a result, a certified E-med result, but you do need to be on the phone with a proctor when you open the box,” she said.

The public can also order at-home COVID-19 tests through the federal government program at covidtest.gov. Starting next week, families will be able to order an additional four tests if they have ordered test sets previously.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 numbers in the Panhandle, visit pphd.org.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.