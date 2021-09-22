Health officials recommend flu vaccine, particularly as co-infections increase

As people stay tuned to updates on COVID-19, vaccines and even boosters, it’s easy to get hyper-focused and not remember about annual preventatives like getting your flu vaccine.
People are being reminded to get their flu vaccine again this year, with the CDC recommending people to get the flu shot, ideally by the end of October, Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell told the Star-Herald.
The flu vaccine is a quadrivalent vaccine, meaning that it protects against four flu strains: two Influenza A strains, one of which is H1N1, and two Influenza B strains. The quadrivalent flu vaccine is designed to offer broader protection against circulating flu vaccines, with that information generally gathered from data about strains circulating in the southern hemisphere and during prior flu seasons.
Last year, planning for the flu vaccine took a little bit more forethought as the CDC had advised for people to space out their flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine. It was a particular concern for elderly and immune-compromised persons, to ensure that the vaccines didn’t cause complications or other problems.
“Last fall, we didn’t have the vaccine for COVID in place,” Schnell said. “But when it did come out, they did say to spread it out a couple of weeks between that and other vaccines because it was new. As it became more familiar, its known that you can get them (vaccines) the same day or within a few days of one another,” she said. “...There’s no need for certain spacing between them.”
If you are someone who has had side effects from either the flu, COVID-19 vaccine or even any other vaccine, Schnell said, you may want to consider spacing the vaccine. In general, however, most people don’t need to be concerned.
There are populations who should consider getting the vaccine.
“Those populations that we are always concerned about are those who are 65 and older, seniors; anybody who would be immune-compromised; those who have major health problems, like diabetes, asthma or those kinds of things. We give the vaccine for those 6 months old and up and we see a lot of younger kids who are very vulnerable to the flu, so it is an area of concern,” Schnell said. “They (infants and young children) are more likely to be in the hospital than a healthy 20-year-old,” she said.
There has been speculation by health officials on the national level that the nation will experience a tougher flu season, particularly compared to last year when COVID-19 precautions also helped keep the flu at bay. Other respiratory viruses, such as Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known to most people as RSV, have experienced surges in recent months.
“Whether we’re talking about influenza, or another viral illness, they cycle, where there can worse years, with more illness in people, and cycle around, where we have a better, lighter year,” Schnell said. “With influenza being almost next to done last year, we would expect that it could be more severe this year.”
The community is already seeing cases of RSV in the area, Schnell said.
“It is one of those viruses that is also circulating at higher levels. ... “We see that a lot in kids, but we’ve seen it in adults, too. We are seeing co-infections of these different viruses ... We’re seeing them hit maybe with COVID and RSV. We are concerned about having co-infections with flu and COVID also. These are things that we want to prevent and that’s where vaccines for both of those really come in and help protect people.”
The Panhandle has been facing a surge in COVID cases for several weeks now and a staffing shortage emergency had recently been reported by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Since that declaration earlier this month, the Panhandle is reporting even higher case levels and staffing level. This week, PPHD reported 294 cases of COVID-19 and 28 active hospitalizations, which near the levels reported in the Panhandle during the October 2020 surge in. In some areas, Schnell said, beds may be available by staffing to take care of patients isn’t available and patients may need to be transferred to have their needs met.
The same precautions for COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, washing hands, or social distancing are also applicable to preventing the flu and other viruses.
“We want to be prepared by doing everything we can to prevent it (the flu, as well as COVID-19 and other viruses),” Schnell said.
Generally, she said, the older population, those over the age of 65, have been better about getting the flue vaccine. A lot of times, people who are healthy and haven’t had the flu do not consider getting the flu vaccine. However, she said, just like COVID-19, you can be a carrier of the flu virus and take it home to people who are at higher risk, such as the older population, children and infants.
“Those are good reasons to thing about getting it, if you’re in those younger populations.”
According to Panhandle Public Health District statistics, 41.1 % of people age 18 and older received the flu vaccine in 2019. Those in the 65 and older age group were more likely to get the vaccine, with 55.6% of that population getting the vaccine.
One common claim is that a person got the flu as a result of getting the vaccine. However, Schnell reminds people that the flu vaccine is an inactive strain. It does take about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to be fully effective, and it is possible that a person could be exposed to the flu during that time.
People may experience symptoms, such as a low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches and even nausea and fatigue., which are usually short-term. The most common symptom reported is soreness at the injection site.
For those who do experience illness this fall and winter, Schnell said that it is recommended that people get tested for COVID-19 and their doctor may test them also for the flu. The symptoms are so similar, she said, that people may think they have the flu, but actually have COVID and spreading the virus is of concern. Also, like COVID-19, people who experience flu symptoms are contagious for about 48 hours before they start showing symptoms, so persons around them may have also been exposed.
A flu test is also available and those persons who are tested and confirmed to get the flu can benefit from anti-virals that can shorten the length of their illness, which is another benefit of seeing your doctor as soon as you begin experiencing symptoms.
The flu vaccine is being offered at the Scotts Bluff County Immunization Clinic and those who visit can get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine, if they choose. The clinic is open Monday through Friday and people can just walk-in. You can also schedule an appointment by contacting 308-630-1580.
The health department is also available to offer workplace clinics and the COVID-19 vaccine can also be offered at worksites as well. To schedule a workplace clinic, contact Scotts Bluff County Health, 436-6626.
You can also schedule a vaccine with your local provider.