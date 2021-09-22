Health officials recommend flu vaccine, particularly as co-infections increase

Generally, she said, the older population, those over the age of 65, have been better about getting the flue vaccine. A lot of times, people who are healthy and haven’t had the flu do not consider getting the flu vaccine. However, she said, just like COVID-19, you can be a carrier of the flu virus and take it home to people who are at higher risk, such as the older population, children and infants.

“Those are good reasons to thing about getting it, if you’re in those younger populations.”

According to Panhandle Public Health District statistics, 41.1 % of people age 18 and older received the flu vaccine in 2019. Those in the 65 and older age group were more likely to get the vaccine, with 55.6% of that population getting the vaccine.

One common claim is that a person got the flu as a result of getting the vaccine. However, Schnell reminds people that the flu vaccine is an inactive strain. It does take about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to be fully effective, and it is possible that a person could be exposed to the flu during that time.

People may experience symptoms, such as a low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches and even nausea and fatigue., which are usually short-term. The most common symptom reported is soreness at the injection site.