Healthcare industry faces worker shortage

As the state of Nebraska experiences record-low unemployment levels, one crucial industry is struggling to retain and attract workers. The healthcare field — hospitals, nursing homes and health centers alike — is looking for additional help.

“As the pandemic is going on, we are suffering, quite frankly, now more than any other point,” Jalene Carpenter, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association (NHCA), told the Star-Herald. A combination of pandemic burnout, early retirement and competition from contract staffing agencies has caused the state’s healthcare facilities to lose their workforce.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers have had to deal with various precautions and an increased workload of patients. This has caused many people close to retirement to leave early, Carpenter said. Newer workers might choose a different career if they’re not used to dealing with outbreaks.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), said the turnover rate for first-year nurses before the pandemic was around 10%. Since then, it’s grown to around 30%. “That, combined with early retirees ... has put us in a real pinch,” he said. “... We know we have to refill this pipeline of nurses as quickly as possible.”

Another factor to the shortage is the impact of contract staffing agencies. These agencies hire traveling nurses to work in different locations for stints of a few months each. They often pay significantly more than existing facilities can.

Sometimes, nurses leave their facilities to join the agencies. This can lead to hospitals looking for out-of-state or out-of-country workers to fill the gap.

“There’s such an enormous amount of vacancies across the country that now we’re competing with each other ... it’s turned into a pricing war that’s not sustainable,” said Lori Mazanec, CEO of the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance. “... When there’s external forces pushing on our operations, it forces our attention elsewhere instead of on the ones (patients) we’re serving.”

External complications arise from other sources, too. A federal vaccination mandate for healthcare workers began on Monday, Feb. 14. Workers at all locations accepting Medicare or Medicaid must receive two coronavirus vaccine doses by March 15. These government sources account for more than half the funding of all NHA and NHCA facilities.

Carpenter and Nordquist said the mandate hasn’t led to many staff quitting, but it has created additional problems. Vendors who come in on a regular basis, such as construction workers, also need to be vaccinated. It can be difficult to ensure all such vendors have received the required number of doses.

Nordquist said many hospitals in eastern Nebraska had as many as 90% of their staff vaccinated before the mandates kicked in. Several have raised that amount even higher. In the western part of the state, some hospitals had vaccination rates of just 60%, but Nordquist said his staff was trying to boost those numbers.

Mazanec said the mandate didn’t have much of an effect at the Box Butte General Hospital. Around three-quarters of her staff were already vaccinated, and the hospital granted several religious or medical exemptions.

When there’s a shortage of workers, facilities sometimes shuffle the roles of existing employees, rural facilities with fewer workers may need to suspend certain services altogether.

However, the Nebraska healthcare industry is providing incentives to entice people to join the field. Nordquist said additional resources are being allocated to middle schools and high schools to promote working in healthcare. Facilities can also offer retention bonuses and student loan forgiveness.

Mazanec said her hospital is offering a benefits package to attract new workers. The hospital also promotes the stability that having a job there can provide as opposed to the constant movement of a traveling nurse.

The best way the industry can receive help, Carpenter and Nordquist said, is through legislative action. State senator John Stinner of Gering introduced several bills to distribute American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to nursing facilities and developmental disability services.

In January, the state’s Dept. of Health and Human Services also allocated $61 million to increase provider rates and boost wages for workers at assisted living and nursing homes. Stinner said the extra funding would help fill the industry’s vacancies.

“That’s what we’re trying to do: fill the COVID gap in terms of census ... and raise the pay scale,” Stinner said. “... I’m pretty confident that will be included in our final ARPA package and budget.”

