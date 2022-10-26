Healthy Blue donates $100K to Sandhills Center for Hope

Sandhills Center for Hope received a $100,000 donation from Healthy Blue to help with the costs of opening a residential treatment center for both substance abuse and mental health in Alliance.

“We are very excited to partner with the Sandhills Center for Hope,” said Teresa Zahran, a health clinical program development manager with Healthy Blue.

“Healthy Blue’s mission is to help out in the community wherever we can, wherever we see a need,” said Audrey Recheleau, Healthy Blue community representative.

“We know it’s a much-needed service; there’s not a lot of substance abuse treatment centers in western Nebraska,” said Zahran. “We cannot wait to see the in-patient facility up and going.”

Sandhills Center for Hope, Inc. opened in March and is located near the Alliance Airport in the former Vitalex office building.

“We are a new organization that is currently providing Intensive Outpatient and Outpatient Substance Abuse services,” said Yvonne (Nina) Millwood, Sandhills Center for Hope, Inc. chief financial officer. “We are working on opening a detox and residential facility within the next year.”

The funds from Healthy Blue will help with the purchase and possible remodel of a bigger building. Millwood and Chief Executive Officer Alex Jines are in the process of purchasing the former Marian Residence at the intersection of W 11th Street and Toluca Avenue in Alliance.

“Marian just happened to come through when we were in the process of raising money to build a facility,” said Millwood. “The building was well taken care of, but we’ll have to get a contractor in there to make some adjustments so that it better suits our needs.”

The new facility will offer medical and social detox, medication assisted treatment, intensive outpatient substance abuse services as well as transitional living.

“It’s a big dream and it’s been a lot of work,” said Millwood. “We’ve been working on this for over two years.”