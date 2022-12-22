Healthy Blue donates $15,000 to Firefighter Ministry

A local organization that helps victims of fires and natural disasters received a donation this week. Healthy Blue donated $15,000 to Firefighter Ministry during a check presentation Tuesday.

Audrey Rocheleau said that Healthy Blue donated to Firefighter Ministry because "We just thought that everything that they do for our community is just amazing. ... We just really wanted to support them."

Schank said that Firefighter Ministry is grateful for the donation. It is the largest donation the organization has received due to date.

She said Firefighter Ministry has assisted with 46 fires or natural disasters this year. She said all funds from the organization benefitted victims or others, such as firefighters and first responders. She said that most commonly, assistance to fire victims comes in the former of hotel vouchers or to establish housing after a displacement, such as providing funds for deposits or rent. She said the organization is also regularly in need of hygiene items, which people can donate by contacting her to arrange pickup.

Schank can also be reached for additional information on monetary donations, 308-631-9674. The organization also partners with the Oregon Trail Community Foundation and online donations can be made at its website, https://otcf.org/. Select the "Give to a nonprofit" tab under "Join the Giving."