Healthy Blue Nebraska donates $25,000 to Diaper Depot

Healthy Blue Nebraska is partnering with Diaper Depot to help families with young children have access to diapers, Pull-ups and sanitary items. Healthy Blue Nebraska donated $25,000 to Diaper Depot.

Audrey Rocheleau, Healthy Blue Nebraska community relations specialist, told the Star-Herald the donation was to support a need within the community. Rocheleau said Healthy Blue had set up a table during a Diaper Depot event to educate Medicaid members on insurance plan benefits offered by them when they saw the impact the Diaper Depot had across the Panhandle.

“We just saw so many people going there and not just from Scotts Bluff County, but other counties in the Panhandle; we just wanted to give to it,” she said. “We also knew that people are going to be experiencing hardships with the inflation. The price of everything is going up, so we knew that’s a need, too.”

Chris Smith, who is a member of First Baptist Church and a member of the Diaper Depot said the support is appreciated.

“We’ve never received any sort of funding to that extend before,” he said.

The Diaper Depot offers newborn to size 6 diapers and disposable training pants through size 5T or 6T.

A lot of the funding they receive goes toward purchasing diapers for the community, with some grants having restrictions on what items can be purchased. The Healthy Blue donation comes with no restrictions, so Smith said they will stock up on several items.

“The good thing with this donation from Healthy Blue is that it is not restricted,” Smith said. “We can do diapers, wipes, Pull-ups — anything basically that’s involved with that care of baby.”

He said they will purchase disposable training pants, which currently is a need in the area.

“We are so grateful to Healthy Blue for doing this,” Smith said. “This takes any pressure off of us of having to worry about funding. We are a church and we put our faith in God that He will provide and He always has.”

The Diaper Depot event is held the fourth Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. The depot will celebrate 10 years in June.

“We want people to know that we give out the diapers, but the ultimate goal is to let people know that Jesus loves them, even through a package of diapers,” Smith said. “It’s a simple way for us to share God’s love with the community and try to meet a need that isn’t being met elsewhere.”

Rocheleau said Healthy Blue was happy to partner with the Diaper Depot, saying they felt the donation would have a great community impact.

“We are a healthcare company, but we like to give these different donations to different community partners because we know that if you’re worried about food or diapers for your kid, you’re not being able to worry about your health,” Rocheleau said. “We give these donations to kind of offset that cost for our community.”

