Healthy Blue Nebraska donates $25,000 to United Way to fight hunger

SCOTTSBLUFF — Healthy Blue Nebraska is partnering with United Way of Western Nebraska to help food insecure families throughout Western Nebraska with a $25,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska’s Fighting Hunger in Our Community Program. This generous contribution will allow United Way to ensure that hundreds of Western Nebraska residents will have access to necessary food for their families through food distributions for food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.

Healthy Blue is engaging alongside our community partners as a leading champion for direct community action and food relief initiatives,” Dr. Rob Rhodes, Healthy Blue Nebraska President said.

Fighting Hunger in Our Community provides each household with several complete meals including non-perishable items, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products for local families. The first event in 2022 was set for February 25 serving 100 families in Chadron. The next event is scheduled in Crawford on March 15 with plans for additional events this fall in Alliance, Scottsbluff and other areas throughout Western Nebraska.

United Way works in the local community to give, advocate and volunteer, and through the Fighting Hunger in Our Community alleviating hunger. To learn more about United Way, please call the United Way office at (308) 763-8031 or email kbenzel@uwwn.org.

