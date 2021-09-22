Heartland Expressway meeting touts tourism impact, social media campaigns

A selection of two dozen city officials and business owners from the Panhandle and beyond gathered at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport on Wednesday. As they ate a luncheon of spaghetti and salad, they were briefed on updates regarding the importance of the Heartland Expressway.
The event was the Heartland Expressway Association’s annual meeting, and several of the guests currently serve on the association’s board of directors. The Heartland Expressway is an ongoing project to build a four-lane highway linking Rapid City and Denver.
It is part of the larger Ports-to-Plains Alliance, a corridor of highway systems aiming to connect four-lane transportation routes up and down the central United States and into Canada and Mexico. Work began on the Heartland Expressway project in 1988.
The keynote speaker for the afternoon was the newly-appointed Nebraska Department of Transportation director, John Selmer. Selmer had 32 years of previous DOT experience in Iowa.
Selmer described himself and his history working in transportation before praising the state of Nebraska’s road activity. The state attracts people who want a simpler life and move to place like Scottsbluff, he said. “I think you have a tremendous asset in people who desire this type of environment,” Selmer added.
He also answered questions from the assembled group about transportation-related topics like fuel taxes and automated cars.
The Heartland Expressway project is currently patchwork, with several parts of it still consisting of two-lane highways. The next segment to be expanded into a four-lane route will be the highway between Minatare and Alliance. The association’s website said that part should be completed in the next five years.
Also speaking was John Ricks, director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission, which gained notoriety with the commission’s current campaign, “Honestly, it’s not for everyone” slogan. He highlighted the importance of highways and networks like the Heartland Expressway in increasing tourism, spurred on as of late by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re getting into the point where we’re no longer flyover country; we’re turning into this exploring, wander by car country,” he said.
June 2021 was the best month for travel lodging taxes in the state since they started keeping track of those records in 1980. The pandemic led to more people looking to escape by going on road trips, Ricks said, particularly to less-traveled, more affordable, rural destinations.
“That in a nutshell is what we offer here in Nebraska ... I’m not going to go into the blood and gore, but our records are showing that,” he said.
The Heartland Expressway will provide another avenue for tourists to explore different parts of the state, he said.
The future of the Heartland Expressway Association, which serves as an advocacy group to bring forward projects throughout the country, was also a topic of discussion. Cathy Shull of Sage Strategies presented a new logo for the association as part of the group’s communication plan overview. This plan was based around the information received from a survey sent out about the expressway to government officials, as well as tourism and economic development groups.
Half of the respondents had been involved with the project for more than a decade, and two-thirds of them were over the age of 50.
“That’s something we may look at ... building that next generation to take over because this is not a short-term project,” Shull said.
Close to 70% of the respondents thought the project would continue for at least another decade.
To increase public knowledge about the project, Shull announced a new social media campaign, since that was how respondents indicated they often received their news that way.
“It’s not so much to build your membership as it is to build your awareness of what the group is and what it does,” she said.
The new social media strategies will include videos and podcasts, as well as more publicized newsletters.