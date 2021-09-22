Heartland Expressway meeting touts tourism impact, social media campaigns

The future of the Heartland Expressway Association, which serves as an advocacy group to bring forward projects throughout the country, was also a topic of discussion. Cathy Shull of Sage Strategies presented a new logo for the association as part of the group’s communication plan overview. This plan was based around the information received from a survey sent out about the expressway to government officials, as well as tourism and economic development groups.

Half of the respondents had been involved with the project for more than a decade, and two-thirds of them were over the age of 50.

“That’s something we may look at ... building that next generation to take over because this is not a short-term project,” Shull said.

Close to 70% of the respondents thought the project would continue for at least another decade.

To increase public knowledge about the project, Shull announced a new social media campaign, since that was how respondents indicated they often received their news that way.

“It’s not so much to build your membership as it is to build your awareness of what the group is and what it does,” she said.

The new social media strategies will include videos and podcasts, as well as more publicized newsletters.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.