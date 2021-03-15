Heavy, wet snow causes power outages, road closures

“We had a lot of hard, wind-driven, blowing snow, not only in Nebraska, from Sidney or so to the west, but also all the way across Wyoming as well into the Rawlins area,” Hoevet said.

Hoevet said District 5 was borrowing equipment from neighboring districts to help with snow removal, and he said he’s been told the same is happening in southeastern Wyoming. Wyoming DOT is pulling rotary plows — the big, truck-mounted snowblowers — from all across the state.

“Wyoming, they get winter,” Hoevet said, “so they’ve got a lot of equipment anyway. The fact that they were witnessing that sizable amount of drifting is kind of surprising on the one hand because of the magnitude of it, but when you look at the overall region that was covered from Rawlins to basically Sidney on the east-west legs, and then I-25 from south of Cheyenne to Denver, they’ve gotten sizable amounts of snow, too ... When you look at it, there’s a lot of snow to move.”

In Nebraska, Interstate 80 remained closed from the Wyoming border east to Grand Island by Monday afternoon. Hoevet said the closings to the east of Sidney weren’t due to local conditions, but rather for what motorists would encounter as they travel west.