Hebbert family has over 60 years of singing southern gospel music

“I remember taking friends to the house who didn’t know that dad was a minister,” Fritz said. “Then, when I would tell them later, they’d be like, ‘No way. He is not. He acted normal.’ People get the stereotype that they all sit on the couch and stare, you know. He was crazy. He liked to have fun.”

In 1977, Paul was called to be lead pastor at Gering Zion Church, a position he would maintain until he semi-retired and Tim took over. Paul would remain as associate pastor until the effects of a stroke kept him from doing the work. Today, Paul lives at The Residency in Scottsbluff,

Margaret, who died in 2006, taught the kids how to sing, and taught the grandkids how to sing in the family’s style.

“Mom was the architect of Hebbert singing,” Tim said. “She taught all of us to sing harmony. She taught us how to sing harmony together. She taught us how to musically do things like bend cords and do the things that we do now, and dad never understood any of that. But he is the heart and soul of what we do. Still is.

“He was the most amazing singer that didn’t have any idea what he was doing. He would just open his mouth up and it would come out the way it came out.”