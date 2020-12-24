Hebbert family has over 60 years of singing southern gospel music

More than 60 years ago, Paul and Margaret Hebbert started singing southern gospel music with another couple from their church.
Later joined by their children Tim, Matt and Kim “Fritz” (Marietta), the style created by Paul and Margaret is now into its third generation. The Hebbert family’s musical legacy has impacted lives as the family has performed in churches, auditoriums and other various venues over the years. Some concertgoers feel as if it’s not a complete performance until “How Great Thou Art” has been sung.
Paul felt called to the ministry at Open Bible Church in Casper, Wyoming, so he and his brother George went to the College of the Open Bible in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1952. While he was there, he was sent to a small church nearby, where he met Margaret, who had been called in to play piano that night.
They were married Dec. 8, 1956, moved to Casper, and Paul took a position as associate pastor at his home church. They took a church in Ravenna for about a year and a half before returning to the church in Casper. Their music ministry began there in a trio with Alma Hutchinson on a radio show called The Morning Chappel.
“They did a lot of the songs that you’d hear at a Hebbert concert – not a lot of them, but one or two — we still sing,” Tim said. “We sing a song called ‘Feeling Fine.’ They did that song together, and another song called ‘I Met the Master.’
“Probably my oldest recollection was them bringing Matt home from the hospital, but the next one I remember is playing on the floor with him while they practiced, then they’d go to the radio station and our great-grandma watched us.”
Paul was called to a church then called Neighborhood Assembly, which is now Northfield Assembly of God. It was there where Paul and Margaret joined Lynn and Suzy Allen to form a quartet, the first real iteration of the Hebbert family groups.
When Tim was 12 and Matt was 9, the family moved to Columbus, where the boys began singing with Paul in a trio. As the years went along, Fritz joined in. And Matt went from a soprano to a bass.
Tim said he remembers Matt singing during the Gering Harmony concert in the spring of his freshman year. By the time he came back as a sophomore, his voice had dropped, and Matt was now a bass.
“That was an interesting time,” Matt said.
As the Hebbert kids grew to their teen years, they had their own gospel music television show for a time on KDUH on Saturday nights, and the family would go to different churches in the area to sing for the weekend.
The family would sing together at home, but also enjoyed activities like playing ball in the driveway. Matt said Paul was the biggest kid on the block.
“I remember taking friends to the house who didn’t know that dad was a minister,” Fritz said. “Then, when I would tell them later, they’d be like, ‘No way. He is not. He acted normal.’ People get the stereotype that they all sit on the couch and stare, you know. He was crazy. He liked to have fun.”
In 1977, Paul was called to be lead pastor at Gering Zion Church, a position he would maintain until he semi-retired and Tim took over. Paul would remain as associate pastor until the effects of a stroke kept him from doing the work. Today, Paul lives at The Residency in Scottsbluff,
Margaret, who died in 2006, taught the kids how to sing, and taught the grandkids how to sing in the family’s style.
“Mom was the architect of Hebbert singing,” Tim said. “She taught all of us to sing harmony. She taught us how to sing harmony together. She taught us how to musically do things like bend cords and do the things that we do now, and dad never understood any of that. But he is the heart and soul of what we do. Still is.
“He was the most amazing singer that didn’t have any idea what he was doing. He would just open his mouth up and it would come out the way it came out.”
When the grandkids were young, Paul and Margaret would take them to local nursing homes to sing to the residents, breaking another generation into the family’s singing legacy. Tim’s kids Courtney and Caleb; Matt’s children Morgan and Alesa and step-daughters Coulter and Cassidy; and Fritz’s kids Jacey and Mitchell have all been brought into the family group. Spouses are welcome as well, and Tim jokes that he and Matt have been accused of making their children’s spouses audition before joining the family.
Singing gospel songs, the family is grounded in their faith, and that faith is what carries their music.
“I don’t think mom and dad ever encouraged it as a religion, it was just a way of life,” Matt said.
Tim said he is thankful for his parents’ impact on his own faith.
“I’m grateful for parents who didn’t preach it, they lived it,” he said. “If you ever saw my dad on the street, that’s who he was on Sunday morning. If you went to his house, you saw the same guy you saw on Sunday morning. It was a way of life for him.”
Tim said he always tells his congregation two things about his parents.
“We didn’t have a lot growing up,” he said, “but I didn’t realize that until I was in my 40s. I’m serious about that. It hit me one day. I was 43-44 and was thinking about growing up, and I thought, ‘Man, we were really poor.’ But we really weren’t. The eternal things we had. We had two amazing parents who loved us. And we had that grounding of who Jesus was in our home all the time.
“The other thing is, strictly as a dad and as a pastor, having come into the ministry later in life, the one thing I’ll say about my pop is he never lost sight of the fact that god called him to be my dad before he called him to be anyone’s pastor. He never really lost sight of that.”
Matt said Paul always had the right thing to say. Matt tried the ministry for a while, but he didn’t seem to be cut out for it, so he and Paul had a long conversation about it.
“He always knew the tight thing to say and when to say it,” Matt said. “He said, ‘Well, maybe you’re supposed to be a teacher, Matt. There’s nothing wrong with that.’ I went back to teaching, and he was right. It’s where I belong.”
Today, Matt is a choir teacher in the Guernsey-Sunrise school system, although he suffered a stroke before he even started his job there.
“My folks, they had a lot of struggles,” Matt said, his voice beginning to crack. “They never gave up. They never lost their faith, and they instilled that very deeply. I think as much as anything, that’s what I would like my kids to carry. There’s a lot of power in this family. When I got sick, they were all there, traveling in a herd. Never giving up, always believing in your faith, always believing that faith is going to work out in the end, that’s been our life.”
As the years go along, the Hebberts look back on the years singing together as a blessing and a gift that has opened doors for them.
“Mom and dad gave back more than they kept, financially,” Tim said, “so the music is our inheritance. If you go back biblically, it’s the birthright that they gave us, and I can’t put a dollar value on it. If we’ve impacted people around here, I’m glad for that, but we’re just living out my dad’s heart. He had a heart to sing with his family.”