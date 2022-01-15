Heirloom Market Mercantile fills a need in small Panhandle town

The pop-up idea didn’t quite stick, however, thanks to the pandemic, Verbeck said.

“Then COVID hit, and so that prevented us from even opening up our doors. Originally, we were set to open in March of 2020, and (we) had our big grand opening and everything lined up and (we were) devastated when that all hit,” she said. “So, we held out till the end of May and had a grand opening at that point. And, it was obvious that I couldn’t ask people to flock in here once a month, because compared to the markets, you know, we were getting a pretty good flow (of traffic). And so, I, at that point, made the decision to open up on Friday and Saturday every weekend.”

That weekly opening quickly turned into a daily one. The Heirloom Market Mercantile, which the storefront is called, now has Monday through Saturday hours.

It wasn’t long that Verbeck decided to expand once again.