The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies are investigating a collision in which a 72-year-old Hemingford man died.

In a press release, Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug said Chester Ansley of Hemingford died Friday, July 30. Haug said an initial investigation indicated Ansley had stopped his pickup on the shoulder of Highway 385, about 25 miles south of Chadron, and had exited his vehicle in order to retrieve an article that had fallen out of the back of his pickup. The man had been struck by the driver of a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, identified as Burley Shumpert, of Chadron. The conditions at the time of the collision were described as “smoky” due to the recent wildfires.

The collision was witnessed by other motorists approaching the scene in the southbound lane.

Haug said alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the collision. He said in the press release that charges are not pending in the matter at this time, however, that further review of evidence, including reports generated by an accident reconstructionist, is ongoing.

It should say was assisted by Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, and Hemingford and Chadron Fire departments.

