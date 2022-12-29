Hemingford students challenge each other to help families in need

Hemingford students were recently challenged to a holiday food drive competition for needed items for the Hemingford Food Pantry.

Hemingford Ministerial Council chairman Tim Horn was contacted by Hemingford senior Rylie Wright to help him know that the Hemingford High School National Honor Society and High Ability Learners would like to host a school-wide food drive for the holiday season.

“The event was such a great opportunity for us to give back to the community that’s given so much to us over time,” said Wright, a member of both NHS and HAL.

This food drive was organized by the HHS National Honor Society (NHS) lead by Mrs. Natalie Wood and High Ability Learners (HAL) lead by Ashley Talkington.

“All grades P.K.-8 had wonderful participation and we are proud of how well they came together to support their community,” said Talkington. “NHS and HAL want to thank all the students and families who supported our food drive. We had a great amount of food to help our local families in need.”

Points were given for each item brought in with some items worth double points. The preschool class brought in the most items and were winners of dirt cup desserts and a game party.

“I am so proud of these children,” said HPS preschool teacher Shari McClure. “We were thankful for the opportunity. Parents helped by finding food that started with our ‘Letter of the week,’ which made it a true family affair. Thankful for my children and their wonderful families.”

The fourth graders earned second place and received cupcakes.

“The contest was a super contest providing a huge amount of food for the pantry,” Horn said. “Words cannot express how much this helped. There was so much food. We aren’t going to have to shop for a long time with exception of maybe an item or two. It seems like one of us had to shop every week for items for the Pantry.”

He mentioned that when they were sorting the food there was four big milk jug boxes full of just green beans and another three of corn.

“It’s such a huge blessing,” he said. “I believe that Rylie, the organizations and the Hemingford Schools students need some well-deserved recognition for what they have done. The Hemingford community is so blessed to have students that are so willing to do such wonderful work for those that are in need of assistance.”

“The Hemingford Ministerial Council so much appreciates the efforts of the students, staff and teachers that were a part of this wonderful donation,” said Horn. “God Bless each and every one of them.”

Horn stated that last summer around three to five people would visit the Hemingford Food Pantry on Thursdays during the hour that it is open.

“Then with food prices skyrocketing and the general economy we now get anywhere from 15 to 17 people on Thursdays,” he said. “When we did our Thanksgiving boxes there were 25 families that signed up for boxes. There is a need in our community.”

“Many of us get to sit down in a nice warm cozy house for a nice meal but we tend to forget that there are people here locally struggling.”

Along with non-perishable items at the Food Pantry families are also given $20 vouchers for meat and milk that can be used at Raben’s or Table Top.

“That gets to be a pretty big chunk of change, but we are blessed with monetary donations that come in as well,” said Horn.

The Hemingford Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. and is located behind Mobius on Laramie.