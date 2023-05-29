Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Memorial Day is one day set aside to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It's not Veterans Day. It's not a celebration. It is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom,” Pete Wysocki said during his Memorial Day address at West Lawn Cemetery on Monday.

“I have always believed that heroes don’t wear capes. They wear dog tags," he said during his speech. Wysocki, who some may be familiar with after he served with the Scottsbluff Police Department and retired in 2015 as a sergeant after 27 years, served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Korea.

He used his speech to also honor those who are often forgotten — the families of soldiers.

“Let's not forget that a veteran never serves alone. The family always travels with them, if not physically, then most certainly emotionally and in spirit. On television, we see the tears of soldiers as they return home. But the family lives the tears and sorrows every day of their deployment. It's the family who writes the letters, sends the packages and makes the phone calls. It is the family who takes care of the veteran who arrives home with limbs missing, PTSD and all the changes that war chisels into the body and soul of a soldier. It is the family who receives the flag off the casket when a veteran comes home for the last time,” he said.

Wysocki delivered his address at the American Legion Post 36’s dedication of its Legion Pavilion at West Lawn Cemetery. The pavilion replaced an older monument, Mary Bowman, with American Legion Post #36, said.

“In 1960, the Legion constructed a simple concrete platform on this site. Since that time, the platform was used for the Legion’s annual Memorial Day program. Over time, the steps pulled away from the platform, the brick façade deteriorated and water began seeping under the concrete cap. The platform was not ADA compliant and our members became concerned about that,” Bowman said.

The American Legion members looked into repairing the platform and making ADA upgrades, but she said it became evident that replacing it was the best course of action. She credited two City of Gering employees, Amy Seiler and Annie Folck, with encouraging the American Legion to build better, rather than simply replace.

“They told me to dream big. And so I did,” Bowman said during the dedication.

Bowman said she couldn’t be happier with the finished product. She said it is a great way to honor fallen veterans.

“It's a more formal space. The other piece of it is, we wanted it to be a community space."

She said the space can be used for others having funerals to stop and reflect.

Among the Memorial Day ceremonies was an observation at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home.

Matt Meyers, the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Services Officer, said it meant a lot to him to finally be able to have a ceremony without having restrictions. Public ceremonies hadn't been held at the home since 2019, due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“There were just a ton of restrictions due to COVID," Meyers said."... We weren't allowed to do a lot of the things and bring a lot of people in here. So this year, it's huge that we get the opportunity to honor the veterans here. And also take time to honor the fallen as well, and give the folks at the home the opportunity to do the same."

“We usually make this a little bigger (than other Memorial Day ceremonies). So this year, we got the VFW Post 1681. We've got the honor guard from American Legion Post 36. We've got Wyo-Braska players coming in and they're going to play a bunch of music for them during the reception.”

Meyers said the ceremony holds a lot of importance for the veterans in the West Nebraska Veterans’ Home.

“It's a great opportunity for us to get up here and make sure that we honor these veterans. There have been a lot of veterans that passed away in the home over the last year. So we get to identify those folks. They say you die twice. You die the first time when you stop breathing and you die a second time when your name’s no longer mentioned. So I think it's important for us to continue to honor these veterans as the years go on,” he said.