High COVID-19 case count, most hospitalization ever reported in the Panhandle

In many areas of the country, news has circulated about “superspreader events,” large events where a number of exposures could be shown to have resulted in positive cases. A homecoming party, hosted by a parent, has been cited by Gretna officials as causing a number of positive cases in that health district.

In the Panhandle, Scotts Bluff Public Health Director Paulette Scnhell said, investigations have shown that in Scotts Bluff County, smaller gatherings are resulting in positive COVID-19 cases “where masks aren’t being worn or social distancing is not occurring” or at work sites, where “It’s just so easy to let your guard down,” such as at break time, lunch or after work gatherings.

There have been some larger trainings or get-togethers that have also resulted in spread, she said, but overall it’s been a mix of worksites and small gatherings that have resulted in most of the cases.

Engel said that has been a similar trend in other Panhandle counties, and other areas of the state. In some situations, such as family gatherings or other socializing events, spread is happening because “you feel safe around the people that you’re with because you know them really well.”