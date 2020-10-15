High COVID-19 case count, most hospitalizations ever reported in the Panhandle

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported Thursday topped previous highs reported by Panhandle health officials.
During the bi-weekly briefing for Panhandle Public Health District, officials announced 131 new cases. With 77 cases announced Monday, that means more than 208 cases of COVID-19 were reported this week alone among adults and children in the Panhandle. The Panhandle has a total of 274 active cases.
All 11 of the Panhandle counties had cases announced. Only Grant County, which is covered by Panhandle Public Health District but not typically considered one of the Panhandle counties, didn’t have cases reported during Thursday’s call, though it has had cases in recent weeks.
The increased case numbers aren’t necessarily a surprise — the Panhandle moved into the high-risk or elevated risk level on Monday — but it does cause concern that cases continue to increase. Hospitalizations are at the highest amount ever announced since PPHD began tracking cases in May, with 20 hospitalizations.
Kim Engel, PPHD director, did say that test return time has bounced back, with tests received Thursday just having been taken within the last 48 to 72 hours.
“It’s more important than ever that we all do our part to send this curve the other way,” Engel said.
In many areas of the country, news has circulated about “superspreader events,” large events where a number of exposures could be shown to have resulted in positive cases. A homecoming party, hosted by a parent, has been cited by Gretna officials as causing a number of positive cases in that health district.
In the Panhandle, Scotts Bluff Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said, investigations have shown that in Scotts Bluff County, smaller gatherings are resulting in positive COVID-19 cases “where masks aren’t being worn or social distancing is not occurring” or at work sites, where “It’s just so easy to let your guard down,” such as at break time, lunch or after-work gatherings.
There have been some larger trainings or get-togethers that have also resulted in spread, she said, but overall it’s been a mix of worksites and small gatherings that have resulted in most of the cases.
Engel said that has been a similar trend in other Panhandle counties, and other areas of the state. In some situations, such as family gatherings or other socializing events, spread is happening because “you feel safe around the people that you’re with because you know them really well.”
Each call, Panhandle Public Health officials continue to remind the public to take simple steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a mask has become a controversial recommendation, but studies continue to show it to be effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Other recommendations are to frequently wash your hands, especially when touching high-contact surfaces, or to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing continues to be a recommendation, with people encouraged to distance away from other people by at least 6 feet.
“It’s really easy to get tired of hearing those words, but those are some of the key things that we can do to really turn this around,” Schnell said.
Officials continue to share guidance for upcoming activities, like Halloween, which is typically full of events from trunk or treats to downtown gatherings. PPHD has shared Halloween guidance, which is available on its website, and continues to remind parents and others of simple precautions. For example, Engel said, Halloween masks are not substitutes for cloth masks and other steps that can be taken to modify events to ensure they are safe, such as ensuring social distancing and preventing bottlenecking or large gatherings.
“I know some communities are planning to go ahead with their regular events, so maybe instead of people all walking through the door, they are going to set up outside and just hand out or have the child pick up (treats) as they walk by.
"Another town had a clever idea, they’re going to do a parade outside the windows of a nursing home and the children will walk back to the school. Trunk or treating will be spread out over many blocks so it is less likely that they will all congregate close together.”
A lot of questions during Monday’s call centered around activities at schools, such as reports of parents not having children tested, upcoming guidelines for spring sports and masking rules.
Children can suffer mild cases, according to statistics, but Engel reminded people that there can be serious ramifications, such as illnesses among older persons, and urged people to “do the right thing” as far as testing and taking preventative measures. Schnell also reiterated the risk.
“Those (students or staff) can go home and spread it to those that are high risk, like a grandma and a grandpa or people who have compromised immune systems,” she said. “So it’s not just the kids themselves that are at risk, but those that are around them.”
One parent asked what they could do in districts that have been resistant to taking measures such as instituting mask policies. Engel urged the parent to make sure that their child wears a mask, and if wanting to see change, to consider speaking to the leadership and making their voices known.
“The whole idea of public health is prevention,” Engel said as she discussed one of the questions. “...If we really want to keep our schools and our communities safe, the more collaboration, the better, because what happens in the school is what is happening in the community. And the more viral transmission there is in either, it’ll affect the other.”
PPHD has made signs for businesses that are seeking to post that they are requiring masks. The sign is available at pphd.org.
Testing continues to be available through TestNebraska, which is free at hospitals throughout the Panhandle. Testing is also available at other facilities, and all positive tests are reported to PPHD. A pharmacy in Alliance is also now offering antigen testing, which is available for symptomatic individuals.
Cases announced Thursday included 18 children, 19 and under, and 113 adults. Cases among children were: Box Butte, 2 close contact, 2 community spread, 1 under investigation; Cheyenne, 2 community spread; Dawes County, 1 community spread and 1 unknown; Kimball, 1 close contact; Scottsbluff, 2 close contact, 2 community spread; Sheridan, 1 community spread, 1 under investigation; Sioux, 1 close contact.
Cases among adults: Scotts Bluff County, 20 close contact, 18 community spread, 9 under investigation; Box Butte County, 6 close contact, 5 community spread, 3 under investigation; Cheyenne County, 4 community spread, 1 under investigation; Dawes County, 5 close contact, 3 community spread, 2 under investigation; Sheridan, 8 community spread, 3 under investigation; Kimball, 3 close contacts, 2 community spread; Morrill, 7 community spread, 1 close contact, 1 under investigation; Sioux, 1 close contact; Garden, 1 under investigation.
More than 1,236 people have tested positive since March 2, with 951 people having recovered. There have been 11 deaths and a total of 111 hospitalizations.
