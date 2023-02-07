Students pursuing automotive-related fields are eligible for a scholarship from the High Plains Auto Club.

High school seniors planning to attend college or tech school the fall after graduation or students in their second year of continuing education are eligible for consideration.

The student must be pursuing a degree in an automotive-related field (including welding).

Scholarships will be for $1,000. Over a one-year period, $500 will be awarded each semester upon the HPAC treasurer's receiving a copy of the student’s college enrollment information. Winners may reapply for a second year.

Interested students may obtain a scholarship form at the High Plains Auto Club website, www.highplainsautoclub.com, or from their high school counselor. Scholarship applications are due April 1. Additional information may be obtained from scholarship chairperson Susan Lessert, 308-783-5363.