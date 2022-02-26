 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Plains Auto Club Automotive Technology Scholarship available

  • 0

Students in Nebraska Panhandle High Schools who are planning to attend college/tech school the fall after graduating from high school or students in their 2nd year of continuing ed. will be eligible for consideration for a scholarship from the High Plains Auto Club. The student must be pursuing a degree in automotive related fields (including welding). Scholarships will be for $1,000. Over a one year period, $500 will be awarded each semester upon the HPAC Treasurer receiving a copy of the student’s college enrollment information. Winners may re-apply for a second year.

Interested students may obtain a scholarship form at the High Plains Auto Club website, www.highplainsautoclub.com or from their high school counselor. Scholarship applications are due April 1, 2022. Additional information may be obtained from scholarship chairperson, Susan Lessert, 308-783-5363.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commissioners commit to sports

Commissioners commit to sports

The Scotts Bluff County commissioners gave the green light for renovations to the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex at their Tuesday meeting.

City Manager under review Tuesday

City Manager under review Tuesday

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest …

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News