High Plains Christmas returns to Legacy of the Plains

High Plains Christmas made its return with a full slate of events on Saturday at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.
The museum offered a soup or hot dog lunch, wagon and carriage rides and cowboy coffee.
When the clock struck noon, Pony Express rider Casey Debus made her grand entrance to pick up children’s letters to Santa to deliver to Santa’s Village in Gering.
“I enjoy the people, getting to meet new people and being able to share the history of the Pony Express and the museum. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s a family affair,” she said.
Debus has been delivering letters to Santa since 2001 when her mom was on the museum’s board of directors. Debus is also a member of the Pony Express riders who participate in the annual re-ride that goes from St. Joseph, Missori, to Sacramento, California.
“Being a member of the Pony Express, it’s one of the fun things we do,” she said.
Legacy of the Plains director Dave Wolf said he was pleased with the number of people who did attend the event.
“It wass pretty good, pretty steady. There’s just lots of competition going around this time of year, so we’re happy with the turnout. The volunteers did a great job getting everything ready. We’re pretty pleased,” he said.
The Scotts Bluff National Monument also had a table at the museum offering children the chance to make an ornament for their Christmas trees.
“We have salt dough ornaments. That would have been an ornament that early settlers to the area could have easily made to decorate their tree in their home for Christmas,” Scotts Bluff National Monument park ranger Eric Grunwald. “We also have corn husk dolls, but we’re also making corn husk, I guess you’d call it a snowflake or corn husk star, as well. It seemed to be pretty popular with the kids.”
Kim Henson, of Harrisburg, offered carriage rides to those who attended the event. She said she has been offering the rides for a few years.
“I drive for fun, and I like what the museum does,” she said.
Henson said her carriage — pulled by Arabian horses — was made to be comfortable making it ideal for offering rides.
“That carriage is not an antique. It’s about 30 years old, though. I use it to show and pleasure driving,” Henson said. “A lady and her husband built it in Colorado.”
The Trees Along the Trail were also on display in the lobby as a local band played Christmas tunes.
“Part of (the reason behind the trees) is for decoration and to people in the Christmas spirit. Part of it is to let the community know about other organizations to partner with them on being bringing awareness to issues.”
Wolf said he has several organizations that design trees everywhere, but is always looking to add more.
“We always get a new (organization) or two. Minatare Elementary’s leadership group was a new (tree designer) this year. We’re thinking if there’s some interest from 4-H groups, FFA or student leadership groups that we’d have a kids division next year,” he said.
The public is invited to vote on their favorite tree. The top three trees with the most votes will get a cash prize. The museum board’s president will also select the best decorated tree for a special prize from H&R Block.
Votes are $1 and voting is open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Legacy of the Plains also hosted Yuletide Lights from 5 to 8 p.m. During the event, the museum showroom is lit completely by Christmas lights. The museum will also host Yuletide Lights on Dec. 7, 9, 14, 16, 18 and 21.
Admission for members to Yuletide Lights is $5 for adults, $3 for youth 6 to 27 years old and children under 5 are free. Admission rates for non-members are $10 for adults and $5 for youths.
For more information, call the Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.