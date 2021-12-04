High Plains Christmas returns to Legacy of the Plains

The Scotts Bluff National Monument also had a table at the museum offering children the chance to make an ornament for their Christmas trees.

“We have salt dough ornaments. That would have been an ornament that early settlers to the area could have easily made to decorate their tree in their home for Christmas,” Scotts Bluff National Monument park ranger Eric Grunwald. “We also have corn husk dolls, but we’re also making corn husk, I guess you’d call it a snowflake or corn husk star, as well. It seemed to be pretty popular with the kids.”

Kim Henson, of Harrisburg, offered carriage rides to those who attended the event. She said she has been offering the rides for a few years.

“I drive for fun, and I like what the museum does,” she said.

Henson said her carriage — pulled by Arabian horses — was made to be comfortable making it ideal for offering rides.

“That carriage is not an antique. It’s about 30 years old, though. I use it to show and pleasure driving,” Henson said. “A lady and her husband built it in Colorado.”

The Trees Along the Trail were also on display in the lobby as a local band played Christmas tunes.