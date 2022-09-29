High Plains Mini-Con features new panels, returning events

The High Plains Mini-Con returns to Uptown Scottsbluff for its sixth year on Saturday, Oct. 1. The convention runs from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and will feature several vendors, panels and events at the heart of the mall.

Mathew D. Rhys, the convention’s vice president, said the free-to-attend convention is a celebration of comics, games and "all things nerdy" made for people in the Panhandle and beyond.

“We wanted to recognize that you don’t necessarily have to go to a big city to be part of 'nerd culture,'” he said. “You can like comics, you can like movies, you can like anime or tabletop games and still be where you’re from.”

Rhys said the event wraps up somewhat earlier than other conventions because many attendees drive from out of town and that allows them to get home before it gets too late.

“The first year, we just kind of threw stuff together and we reached out to people I knew in the con scene in Colorado and Wyoming,” Rhys said. “We’ve gotten to the point where, fortunately, we’ve got some more name recognition and we have been seeing this really steady increase in people coming. In 2020, we kind of had a drop, and this will be the second year since that, so we’re trying to see how that shakes out.”

This year’s mini-con features around 17 groups of vendors, comic creators and artists. Many of these will sell comics, prints, stickers, collectibles or tabletop books and miniatures at their own booths. Other notable events include board games, a raffle and a cosplay contest.

Cosplayers can come dressed as their favorite characters. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the contest is at 4 p.m.

Two comic professionals, Josh Duncan and Dan Conner, are hosting events at the convention. Duncan will teach a comic-making workshop throughout the day. Conner will lead a panel about working on comics at 2 p.m.

Mini-con board member Bran Belford will host his own panel about horror movies from the 1990s.

An interactive panel at 1 p.m. will feature a conversation and debate stage where guests and panelists can discuss nerdy topics. This panel is known as "Fighting with your Friends," and has become a staple of the event.

“We were trying to find some stuff to do that would make it interesting, unique and fun. We had found that whenever we’d get together to talk about planning, the first part of our meetings were always talking about what movies were happening and what kind of things we’re doing,” Rhys said. “We talked about, ‘Why don’t we make this a thing?’ That kind of jovial comic shop talk is what sprung the idea for that.”

Rhys and some of his friends have been making indie comics of their own since 2006. They’ve regularly attended conventions in the past, and over the past six years, their mini-con has garnered several regular attendees of its own.

“We’re glad to have that. We want to be part of this community, not just people who live here,” Rhys said. “…We would love to have people think about the mini-con as something that makes Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff.”

Other businesses are working with the Mini-Con to host events which would appeal to convention guests. Game Time Cards and Collectibles, just across from the booths and vendors in Uptown Scottsbluff, will host Magic: The Gathering tournaments beginning at noon Saturday.

The Midwest Theater downtown will also screen “Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version,” an extended cut of the 2021 film, to coincide with the convention. Showings will be on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 12:45 p.m.