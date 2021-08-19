High Plains Riot kicks into high gear

The High Plains Riot kicked into high gear on Thursday beginning with a tour of Cozad’s Garage in Gering.

The Riot started off with cruises around the area on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, founder Jeremiah Gardner said.

“We are doing a week-long event this year. We’ve never done that. We kind of start Friday night, then do Saturday and Sunday half a day,” he said. “We’ve been doing tours and get together for dinners. It’s been an amazing showcase. We’ve been everywhere from Guernsey, Chimney Rock, the light house (at Lake Minatare). Just really showing off (the area). We like to drive them so that’s a big deal to be able to cruise them around to make sure that we get out and around and they get to see how amazing this area is and show it off.”

Gardner said the Riot has proven to be a popular attraction.

“People lose their mind (when they see the cars). The routes we planned were twice as long as what we ended up doing. We had to cut the tours in half literally because of the time stoppage between taking photos, gas station stops that turned into mini-car shows. It is awesome. People are just going nuts and slamming on the brakes,” he said.

With a longer event, Gardner said he wasn’t quite sure what kind of turnout to expect.