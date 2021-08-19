High Plains Riot kicks into high gear

The High Plains Riot kicked into high gear on Thursday beginning with a tour of Cozad’s Garage in Gering.
The Riot started off with cruises around the area on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, founder Jeremiah Gardner said.
“We are doing a week-long event this year. We’ve never done that. We kind of start Friday night, then do Saturday and Sunday half a day,” he said. “We’ve been doing tours and get together for dinners. It’s been an amazing showcase. We’ve been everywhere from Guernsey, Chimney Rock, the light house (at Lake Minatare). Just really showing off (the area). We like to drive them so that’s a big deal to be able to cruise them around to make sure that we get out and around and they get to see how amazing this area is and show it off.”
Gardner said the Riot has proven to be a popular attraction.
“People lose their mind (when they see the cars). The routes we planned were twice as long as what we ended up doing. We had to cut the tours in half literally because of the time stoppage between taking photos, gas station stops that turned into mini-car shows. It is awesome. People are just going nuts and slamming on the brakes,” he said.
With a longer event, Gardner said he wasn’t quite sure what kind of turnout to expect.
“We’ve had pretty good participation for the first three days so far. It’s insane,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know if anyone would even come. We had a couple guys bring two vehicles out of Oregon. We had a couple out of New Mexico. We got a guy that came down out of Sturgis from Kansas City, Missouri, and so it’s been adding every day since then.”
Gardner said he thinks the Panhandle is what brings the Rat Rod drivers to his show.
“The landmarks that we have here (attracts some of the drivers). That’s what I love about it, is they go anywhere in this valley and they get treated like VIPs and we treat them that way too. We try to make sure that they feel loved and appreciated. Everything that we do is just me giving as much as I can to give them the most awesome experience possible,” he said.
“I still can’t fathom why some of these guys drive over 1,000 miles to come here every year, so I just want to make sure that it feels like a vacation. It shouldn’t feel like work, I want them to have a great time and build relationships and just have a very memorable experience.”
Since 2018, the High Plains Riot has named a Miss Riot — Jess Bolton this year. Gardner has added a Miss Teen Riot and Little Miss Riot.
Gardner said he also does some community outreach through the Riot.
“We do a lot of different things like Tools for Teens. We put together toolboxes and tools that we give to teenagers, 13 to 18 years old, so they can have their first toolbox. We hope it inspires them to continue to build and give them that confidence to move forward and stay in this, and get off their phone once in a while and go build something,” Gardner said.
The High Plains Riot continues with a new event — the Flat Track Extravaganza, which Gardner thinks will be popular.
The Flat Track Extravaganza will be Friday, 6 p.m., at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.
On Saturday, the car show begins at 9 a.m. at the fairgrounds. The ever popular burnouts will be at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. After a 3 p.m. awards ceremony, Mitchell will play host to an After Party on Main Street from 5 p.m. to midnight.
The Riot winds down on Sunday with HotRod Church and a cruise to the Scotts Bluff National Monument 11:30 a.m.