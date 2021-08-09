High Plains Riot planned

He’s learned throughout the years; especially as he incorporates things he likes or adapts ideas he has seen at other shows.

“I just wanted to have an event that I thought was cool, if I want to, you know? A lot of the things that I do are just things that either ‘ve been inspired from other shows, or I’ve been inspired by the way that shows do things that I don’t like, so I try to change the way I do it.”

One example, he said, comes in the car show. At many car shows, he said, cars are separated into classes. Not so at the High Plains Riot.

His car show awards also once veer away from the traditional, with drivers recognized who have created unique things that catch his attention, as well as helping others with needs or inspiring each other. Trophies are unusual, and may even be hand-built.

“We’re trying to change that environment where you need a trophy to validate your cars,” he said. “We want to celebrate it with you. If you’re into tuners, if you’re into low riders, if you’re into race cars, if you’re into motorcycles, if you’re into rat rods, if you’re into muscle cars, whatever you’re into, I’m into that too.”