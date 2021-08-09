High Plains Riot planned

Self-described gearheads will come together Aug. 16-Aug. 22 for the High Plains Riot in Mitchell.
It’s the 10th year of the Riot, which has transitioned through the years from a one-day event to a week-long event.
“Because it’s our 10th annual, I really wanted to give back and do a lot more,” Gardner said. “I’ve always had a dream of doing something big.”
Gardner told the Star-Herald the High Plains Riot has its origins with a car show during the Concert in the Park celebration in Mitchell. Organizers of the Concert in the Park told him they wouldn’t be having the concert, so he took the reins, making adaptations and holding the High Plains Riot. Since, then, the event has become much more than he originally conceived.
“I never had the idea of it growing to the monster that it is, but it just kind of organically has happened through the years, and just life happens...”
After Gardner, who owns GardnerRoad Kustoms in Mitchell, caught national attention with his Rat Rod creations and has even been featured in “Ride Hard” and “Rat Rod” magazines, he found the Riot to also be catching more interest than he had expected.
Because of the event, he said, he has met people from all over the country.
“We have people come from all over the country,” he said, saying he’s built friendships with people from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa,” just to name a few. In a usual year, he said, he has attendees who travel from Canada to attend the event.
He’s learned throughout the years; especially as he incorporates things he likes or adapts ideas he has seen at other shows.
“I just wanted to have an event that I thought was cool, if I want to, you know? A lot of the things that I do are just things that either ‘ve been inspired from other shows, or I’ve been inspired by the way that shows do things that I don’t like, so I try to change the way I do it.”
One example, he said, comes in the car show. At many car shows, he said, cars are separated into classes. Not so at the High Plains Riot.
His car show awards also once veer away from the traditional, with drivers recognized who have created unique things that catch his attention, as well as helping others with needs or inspiring each other. Trophies are unusual, and may even be hand-built.
“We’re trying to change that environment where you need a trophy to validate your cars,” he said. “We want to celebrate it with you. If you’re into tuners, if you’re into low riders, if you’re into race cars, if you’re into motorcycles, if you’re into rat rods, if you’re into muscle cars, whatever you’re into, I’m into that too.”
Through the years, the event has outgrown its previous locations, from a Mitchell Park to the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering. Currently, it has its home at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell, where a pad has been built specifically so that the High Plains Riot can host its Burnout Contest.
The Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds staff “have been 100% behind me,” he said, noting that it was a risk to build the pad and worked with Gardner to get the project done. “They gambled because they saw where we’re headed and believed in me.”
Sometimes, he admits, people have visions and others don’t understand it, but Gardner says he has been fortunate to have his family, friends and a number of people support the High Plains Riot. He envisions the High Plains Riot become a “kind of like a fair week for gearheads.”
This year, events will start on Monday, Aug. 16 and every day, there are activities for people to enjoy.
“This year, being our 10th, I want to say thank you (to the community) and push it,” he said. “I want to get it to the point where you know, we actually have kind of like a fair week for gearheads, if that makes sense. I want that feeling where car culture people, of all genre can come out and enjoy something different.”
The Riot will start with three days of planned cruises, starting on Aug. 16. Cruises will go to area locations, such as going into Wyoming to go to Guernsey Reservoir and Grayrocks Reservoir and to Fort Robinson and the Crawford area. On Sunday, Aug. 22, the event will wrap up with a cruise to the Scotts Bluff National Monument.
As a frequent attendee of car shows, Gardner said, he has never understood the shows where people travel, just to have their cars sit around.
“A lot of guys just want to drive them (their cars),” he said. “We built them because we want to go cruise. There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing these pieces of art rolling down the street together. It just is amazing to see them in motion.”
During the cruises, and afterward, they’ll visit local establishments, supporting local eateries, visiting with each other and having a good time.
Each year, Gardner tries different things. Among the things that he’ll try out will be a Flat Track Extravaganza, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. Participants will bring their hot rods, rat rods and motorcycles to do laps and just “get dirty,” he said. He has seen flat track events at other shows across the country, with drives on dirt drives or raised fields.
Drag racing “has always been a popular thing around the rat rod community and in this kind of car culture,” saying “all of us have been out on dirt roads, messing around with our cars.”
It’s a great fit for the High Plains Riot, Gardner said.
“I think because I came up in the racing world with my dad racing out at the racetrack I’ve been very involved out here with asphalt racing. I have a lot of buddies who are still involved and have been involved. I think that really ties in together well with gearheads: just going fast.”
At the High Plains Riot, “everyone is a VIP” and those entering the riot will enjoy the VIP treatment Thursday, with a tour and lunch at Tom Cozad’s Garage in Gering. They’ll also visit the Midwest’s Skyview Drive-In, “one of the only good things to come from the pandemic,” Gardner said.
The VIP treatment for everyone who registers for the High Plains Riot “is kind of my thank you for being a part of the show,” he said. “It’s ‘I can’t believe that you guys spend time with me doing this thing.’ I just want to keep it (the High Plains Riot) ‘real,’ no matter how big it gets. I want to keep it very small feeling in a way.”
Gates will open at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in the morning each day, with people able to visit with each other, enjoy vendors and other activities, including bounce houses and games for the kids. With the Flat Track Extravaganza Friday, a car show Saturday, Burnout sessions at three different times on Saturday, and Hot Rod Church on Sunday, it’s fair to say that things really start speeding along for a fun-filled weekend.
An after-party in downtown Mitchell is one of the new activities that Gardner will try, with live music, food and libations from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
For more details about the High Plains Riot, visit its Facebook page: https://bit.ly/3AmqfGj.