The High Plains Riot will return to the Panhandle, serving as the kick off for a tour that is sure to bring rat rod fans to Scottsbluff Saturday.

This year, the High Plains Riot will be held in the Panhandle Coop parking lot, with registration 9 a.m. Activities are slated to start at 10 a.m.

Organizer Jeremiah Gardner said that he feels that while the show will be different than previous years, when it was held at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, people will still be excited to see what they have to offer.

“It’s gonna get wild, things that have never been done at Coop for sure and definitely not in the Scottsbluff city limits,” he said.

He acknowledged that this year’s show will be more of a “non-traditional” High Plains Riot with fewer events than previous events. He was quick to say, however, that the events of this year’s show, while different, will still have plenty to offer.

Some of the changes in this year’s events were in part due to the involvement of Rat Rod Magazine, for which Gardner writes. The magazine previously put on a tour of rat rods and put on shows across the country.

This year, they are returning to this tradition.

“They are bringing back the tour and it’s been almost 10 years since they did a tour,” Gardner said. “And so they actually let us be the starting line for the tour this year.”

High Plains’ involvement with the magazine tour impacted the schedule as they had to move the dates around to accommodate the tour’s schedule.

The show this year will run from 10 a.m. Saturday morning to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Activities will include displays of participants’ builds as well as food vendors and children’s attractions like a bounce house.

The day’s events will also include at least two sessions of burnouts at the show, with one around 11 a.m., and the other closer to 2 p.m. A burnout is when a driver keeps a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels, with the resulting friction causing the tires to heat up and smoke.

“We’ll see how crazy it is, and I’ve heard rumors that I got a couple of buddies who might finally have some flame throwers in town with some of their cars coming in,” Gardner said.

Flame throwers are referring to builds which are capable of spitting flames from the exhaust at high rpms.

While Gardner said this year’s riot will be more “laid back,” he is still expecting between 70 and 100 participants to travel in from across the country for the event.

He also hoped that while participants and attendees of the show are in town they will be able to patronize the area’s businesses like restaurants, bars and shops.

“(Saturday) night we’re just letting people chill because they’ve come 1,000 miles or better to get here, ... if they want to go out to the racetrack or Horizons Fest at night or eateries and stuff, you know, to enjoy what we got,” he said.

The events of the riot will continue through the weekend for participants with a joint church service Sunday morning and several cruises through the to sites in the area like Chimney Rock. On Sunday evening, Flyover Brewing Co. will be hosting a private party for participants to kick of the magazine tour.