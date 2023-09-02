Rat rod drivers put on a show with a car show and burnout sessions for attendees at the 12th annual High Plains Riot Saturday.

The event, held this year at Panhandle Coop, showcased over 70 rat rods, cars and trucks from around the country as it also served as the kick-off for the Rat Rod Magazine tour. Participants traveled from as far as Texas and Tennessee for the event.

Jeremiah Gardner, the organizer of the event, spoke about how the change in venue provided a different feel than previous years.

“It’s different from previous years and it’s actually pretty cool,” he said. “It’s a little more industrial feeling being on all concrete, not out at the fairgrounds this year, and so it definitely has a different dynamic.”

The venue, as well as scheduling for the event, was changed so that it could serve as the starting event for Rat Rod Magazine’s tour, which will take drivers through Nebraska and all the way to Illinois putting on similar shows along the way.

People visiting the show walked around the lot examining all the different builds and vehicles people had brought in and talking about cars and the process of putting together the machines. The real show took place where a fence was placed around the loading dock in the back of the Coop parking lot.

Participants in the tour took their cars down to the loading dock to perform burnouts to cheers from the crowd. The air was filled with the smell of tire smoke as the vehicles burned rubber on the concrete.

There were some impressive performances including a massive burnout by an old firetruck and a tandem performance by two BMW-powered rat rods held together by a towrope.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Jake Donohoe, is originally from East Tennessee and has been attending the Riot for the past three years. He recently moved to Scottsbluff because of the connections made at the event.

“This is the third year I’ve done it, and I met my wife here, which is why I live here now, because of the Riot,” he said.

During the burnout sessions, he drove a highly modified 1940 Buick Special with the engine from a BMW Five Series E39. While the engine only produces 195 horsepower, it still performed well in a tandem burnout with another BMW-powered Rat Rod where the two vehicles were attached by a towrope at the bumpers.

According to Donohoe, he and the other driver met over Facebook and decided since they were likely to be the only vehicles with BMW parts at the event, they should show off the performance of their cars together.

The event attracted participants in the magazine tour, even some from as far as Forth Worth, Texas. Mike “Grumpy” Chrostowski traveled all the way up the country in his rig to attend the event and the tour.

His rat rod was an amalgamation of parts built around an old 6092 Detroit two-stroke engine that is known to shoot flames from the exhaust. Unfortunately, because of the wind Saturday morning, showing that display would have to wait for another time.

“It’s got a welding theme, but nothing about it is or ever was a welder, it’s just a show and it’s just a fun piece to run around,” Chrostowski said.

The events of the Riot will continue through Sunday with several cruises planned for participants before the magazine tour officially heads off out of Mitchell on Monday morning.

Gardner said, “I’m guessing at least 80 of them are tour participants that are starting the tour here, which is awesome, and then they’ll be picking them up all the way down through Nebraska and Iowa,” said Gardner.