High school students faced off at Panhandle Athletic Conference Quiz Bowl in Morrill

Local high school students faced off in the Panhandle Athletic Conference (PAC) Quiz Bowl tournament at Morrill High School Friday, March 18.

Morrill High School math teacher Traci Patterson coordinated the tournament and has been coaching a Quiz Bowl team the 22 years that she has taught in the district.

Other Morrill teachers have also found it to be a worthwhile activity to dedicate their time to.

“I’ve been doing Quiz Bowl since fifth grade,” Morrill team member Kyndall Sprague said. “I love doing Quiz Bowl, you get to learn about interesting things and meet interesting people.”

Ana Bowlin, Morrill High School paraprofessional, told the Star-Herald that staff from all of the attending schools work together to ensure each room has equipment such as buzzers and timers for the competition.

“Competition day is always a busy day for students and for staff,” Bowlin said. “The staff is great at pitching in to help at all of the home Quiz Bowl competitions any way that they can.”

Former Morrill Quiz Bowl team member, Paityn Homan, said she was encouraged by the Crawford coach to join Quiz Bowl when she moved there this year. Homan said she also joined because she wanted to try new activities.

“Quiz Bowl is a lot of fun,” Homan said. “We always find some questions to laugh at in practice. It’s always a good time.”

Teams battled through seven rounds of questions in the categories of science, business, math and geography to determine the champion Quiz Bowl team.

PAC Quiz Bowl results:

1. Edgemont, South Dakota, 910 points

2. Hay Springs A, 760 points

3. Hemingford A, 720 points

4. Morrill, 680 points

5. Crawford B, 670 points

6. Hemingford B, 640 points

7. Hay Springs B, 470 points

8. Crawford A, 400 points

Following tournament rounds, Patterson said each school picks two of their top students who have answered questions in the previous rounds to enter an individual Quiz Bowl competition that will determine the All-Conference Team.

“Individual students get to go head-to-head,” Patterson said. “It’s typically like the first four or six students that answer three questions right get put on the All-Conference Team.”

Team members competing to earn spots on the All-Conference Team were: Anna Hansen and Hunter Hollenbeck from Edgemont, Jeff Rasmussen and Jordyn Anderson from Hay Springs, Arielle Lawrence and Taren Hunter from Hemingford, Sydney Smith and Kyndall Sprague from Morrill and Levi VanBeek and Ty Brody from Crawford.

Students winning spots on the All-Conference team are: Anna Hansen (Edgemont), Sydney Smith (Morrill), Jeff Rasmussen (Hay Springs), Kyndall Sprague (Morrill).

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

