High Tea Party planned for May 1 at WNAC

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Mid – America Arts Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts, will present a High Tea Party in honor of Dorothy Bronson. It will be in the main gallery May 1 from 2-4 p.m.

WNAC staff will serve a variety of special teas and hors d’oeuvres in fine-dining style. Entertainment will also be provided. Space is limited. The public can reserve a spot by calling the arts center at 308-632-2226.

WNAC is a cultural non-profit organization committed to education, awareness and excellence in the arts, serving the North Platte Valley Region. WNAC is located at 106 East 18th St. in Scottsbluff. Visit the arts center’s website, www.thewnac.com, to learn more.

The Nebraska Arts Council, a state agency, has supported this program through its matching grants program funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Visit www.nebraskaartscouncil.org for information on how the Nebraska Arts Council can assist your organization, or how you can support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

