High West and partners donate $30,000 to Kimball Hospital

PINE BLUFFS, Wyo. — On Friday, Oct. 15, High West Energy presented the Kimball Hospital Foundation with a check for $30,000, moving the Foundation closer to its goal of building a new hospital in Kimball.

The $30,000 donation is part of a team effort between High West Energy, Basin Electric Cooperative, and CoBank. Basin and CoBank increased their charitable matching programs this year to $10,000, and both immediately agreed to match a $10,000 donation from High West.

In August, the High West Energy Board of Directors voted unanimously to make the $10,000 donation from the cooperative’s unclaimed fund. This account holds money that High West attempted to return to its members through its patronage dividend program. When members don’t claim the money, it goes into an account that can only be used to support local organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life in the communities served by High West.

Kevin Thomas has been on High West’s board of directors for nearly six years, and as one of two board members from Nebraska, he knows what an important role this hospital has played in the Kimball community and surrounding areas.