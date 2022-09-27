Highlighting nature, mental health: WNAC welcomes public to two new exhibits opening Sept. 29

The West Nebraska Arts Center announced the presentation of two exhibits set to open Thursday, Sept. 29.

The show “Gone Wild: Debbie Thomas & Ray Schleyer" features the duos works using color pencils, oils and acrylics. This is an honorary show for Schleyer who died in November of 2021. His friends have since gathered his work on his behalf.

“I hope Gone Wild gives viewers a humbled feeling,” Program Manager Stephanie Coley said. “Nature is a gorgeous part of our world and I feel it goes unnoticed sometimes. We get too busy. I am glad nature doesn’t treat us the way we treat it. Imagine if nature got too busy to notice us humans.”

Schleyer’s nickname was Mr. Meticulous because every creation in his life was done with exactness and precision, according to a WNAC press release. That attention to detail likely came from his extensive career as an architect and marine.

As a young man, Schleyer channeled his creativity into designing, architecture, and buildings. He was a highly skilled woodworker. It was not until years after retirement that he picked up pencil and colored pencil for the first time and transferred his desire to create on a two-dimensional surface. In his earlier works, the precision and exactness in the line work is more evident. He could not quite get away from his geometric roots but worked hard to transition into more organic forms. The animals depicted in most of his pieces are inspired by loving memories of his many years living and working in Alaska.

Thomas grew up in western Wyoming on a cattle ranch near Pinedale. She found inspiration through her passion for horses and the unique events like the annual Mountain Main Rendezvous, cattle drives and wildlife. Her work evolved to painting on feathers five years ago as a personal “what if” challenge that evolves and has been well received.

She also enjoys drawing and painting with acrylic, oils and watercolor. Her work has earned first and second place accolades at the Festival of Art, a juried show in Saratoga, Wyoming, in mixed media. Her pieces have also been awarded the people’s choice and mayors purchase choice at the Oregon Trail Days juried art show and two first and a second place at the Southeast Wyoming Art Association show in Torrington.

“Gone Wild will be a show where the two artists did an awesome job with capturing the wild and illuminating the beauty,” Coley added. “They both have great skill and are detail-oriented.”

The opening reception is Sept. 29 from 5-7 p.m., which is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served and there will be live entertainment. This exhibition will be on display at the art center through Oct. 30.

WNAC will also present “The Hero Inside: Comics and Mental Health” throughout October. The show opens in the Bronson Gallery Sept. 29, with a reception from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit is sponsored by the Cirrus House and Snow Redfern Foundation, Inc. The exhibition will be on display until Oct. 30.

“I hope the Hero Inside: Comics and Mental Health is inspirational,” Coley said. “A hero has many forms and so viewing these different forms may give viewers the lift they need to understand that they can be their own hero.”

The goal of the exhibit is to bring public awareness to the stigma of mental illness through art. As people walk through the gallery, Coley hopes it illustrates the pairing of comics, visual arts and stories to inspire people to be victorious in their everyday trials.

“Hero Inside is an open group show with community support,” Coley told the Star-Herald. “I hope that people come support their community by taking some time to appreciate the ways in which we bring awareness to mental health.”

Cirrus House focuses on providing quality of life and independence for people who live with mental illness in the Panhandle. They offer advocacy, housing, employment, education and a peer supported community.

“Both shows will be a pleasure and I am happy I get a whole month with them,” Coley told the Star-Herald. “People will see horses, coyotes, ducks, landscape and more.”

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Both shows were supported by the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and the National Endowment for the Arts.