At least one person was injured in a crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 26 and 21st Avenue in Scottsbluff.
The Nebraska State Patrol as well as the Scottsbluff Police Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department converged on the scene around 11:20 a.m. A blue Subaru car sustained major damage to the front of the vehicle, while a white Ford pickup bearing imagery of the Village of Lyman had a large, warping dent on the right side. Debris littered the intersection and tools such as hammers and screwdrivers had been seemingly launched from the pickup.
A woman was stretchered away into a Valley Ambulance at the scene. Trooper Matt Brown of the NSP said the state patrol was still investigating the incident.
PHOTO GALLERY: Highway 26 crash injures one Thursday
