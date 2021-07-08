Hill Climb to challenge bicycle riders at OT Days

Bicycle riders can once again test their mettle with the return of the Oregon Trail Day’s Hill Climb on Saturday, July 10.

Riders will show off their endurance as they race up the 1.6-mile long trail to the top of the Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Daryl Payne, the hill climb organizer, said he isn’t sure what to expect when it comes to the number of riders competing in the event.

“If we had 25 (riders), I would be happy,” Payne said. “It would be nice to have 50 (riders) sometime, but I just don’t know if it’s a big draw like the (Robidoux) Quick and Dirty. (The hill climb is) very traditional. I just hated to see it disappear.”

Payne urged anybody interested in competing in the hill climb to preregister. Riders can preregister in person at Sonny’s Bike Shop until Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m.

Riders can also register on the day of the event. Registration starts at 6 a.m. on race day. Cutoff for registration is at 6:45 a.m., so the riders information can be input into the timing system. Participants will get a T-shirt with their registration. The entry fee is $15 if you pre-register and $20 if you register the day of the race. Riders are required to wear helmets.