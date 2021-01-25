His Little Feet choir acts as a voice for the orphaned and vulnerable

“There’s a Bible verse that says we should speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves,” Hahn said. “We’re not able to bring 143 million orphans here, but we are able to give a voice to those children that are in need.”

The children are also provided both an academic and spiritual education while they are in the States and become a part of the His Little Feet alumni program called His Little Feet Life Training Academy upon returning to their home country. With that, they continue their education and learn other valuable skills to help them continue their life journey as they grow up in countries with a lot of hardship.

“It’s been a real joy to see these children go back and just flourish in their countries, and their futures are really bright.” Hahn said. “We really believe they’re going to be world changers. They already are,” Hahn said.

Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has made their typical touring process more challenging, but they have found ways to continue to get the word out and raise awareness for His Little Feet and all the vulnerable children in the world.

For right now, the choir stays on their base campus in Windsor, Colorado, and they have only been traveling to churches on Sunday mornings within a few hours driving distance. During the week, they focus on their education.