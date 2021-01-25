His Little Feet choir acts as a voice for the orphaned and vulnerable

The smiles and songs of 18 children from Rwanda and India lit up First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff on Sunday morning. His Little Feet International Children’s Choir joined churchgoers in celebrating the love of Jesus by singing songs like “He’s Got the Whole World,” “The Whole Earth” and “His Little Feet.”
No one would have guessed that most of these children were orphans who’ve lost parents and family members to crises like disease, poverty, abandonment, war and even death.
“When I was young, my mother abandoned my brother and I. We were taken to a Christian children’s home where we were safe, attended school and learned about Jesus,” Ruatdika, a 13-year-old from India, said during the service. “Today, I enjoy playing guitar, swimming and playing Frisbee golf. When I grow up, I want to become an engineer.”
Despite their hardships, the children showed the First Baptist congregation not only that they were children with hopes and dreams like any other, but also that each of them held a special relationship with Jesus.
“I tell you what, these children are just full of joy,” His Little Feet co-founder and president Mike Hahn told the Star-Herald. “They really are. Even though they’ve been through hard things in their young lives, they’re happy. They say please; they say thank you. And it has been such a joy to be able to serve the more than 150 children in His Little Feet over the past 10 years.”
His Little Feet began in 2009 when Hahn and his wife, Christa, felt a calling to serve orphans and vulnerable children around the world. A couple years prior, a friend shared some staggering statistics with them in her research: there were approximately 143 million orphans living in the world.
“That was back in 2008,” Hahn said. “It was just one of those numbers that I just couldn’t get out of my head.”
The couple first spent time volunteering at different children’s homes and orphanages overseas in countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Nepal and Uganda. But the more they volunteered, the more that large figure stuck with them.
“When we started to think about that number — 143 million children without parents, without father figures — we started to see faces, kids that we had worked with at children’s homes and orphanages,” Hahn said. “And instead of just staring at that number, we started to put faces to that, and we just felt like we needed to do something.”
That’s when they put their entire life savings into starting the ministry that is now His Little Feet.
The ministry grew from helping at an orphanage in Haiti to providing help, love and training to orphaned and vulnerable children worldwide. Children from different partnering orphanages in various countries are selected to come to the United States to tour the country for seven to 10 months, singing songs and giving a voice to some 140 million orphaned children around the world.
“There’s a Bible verse that says we should speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves,” Hahn said. “We’re not able to bring 143 million orphans here, but we are able to give a voice to those children that are in need.”
The children are also provided both an academic and spiritual education while they are in the States and become a part of the His Little Feet alumni program called His Little Feet Life Training Academy upon returning to their home country. With that, they continue their education and learn other valuable skills to help them continue their life journey as they grow up in countries with a lot of hardship.
“It’s been a real joy to see these children go back and just flourish in their countries, and their futures are really bright.” Hahn said. “We really believe they’re going to be world changers. They already are,” Hahn said.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has made their typical touring process more challenging, but they have found ways to continue to get the word out and raise awareness for His Little Feet and all the vulnerable children in the world.
For right now, the choir stays on their base campus in Windsor, Colorado, and they have only been traveling to churches on Sunday mornings within a few hours driving distance. During the week, they focus on their education.
“It was pretty flawless from our perspective, and really cool to see the kids take the stage and just throw it down the way they do,” First Baptist Church Pastor Ben Poole said. “This ministry is giving them (vulnerable children) a huge voice in the world, that helps really bring a lot of noise to the issues around the world, and lets the world know what’s going on and gives them their own individual voice to share openly of who they are and where they’re from.”
His Little Feet partners with many orphanages and organizations around the world to provide support and raise awareness for these children without voices. They promote four ways to make an impact: donate money to His Little Feet to help support their ministry, sponsor a child in another country, go on a mission trip and serve the children in person (currently suspended due to the pandemic) and adopt a child either in the U.S. or from another country.
If a church or organization would like to book His Little Feet International Children’s Choir, go to hislittlefeet.org to fill out a booking request form, call 866-252-3988 or email booking@hislittlefeet.org.
“I would just like to see something in the future, having them back where we can get more of the community involved,” Poole said. “Have these kids come in, and we can open up to the whole community a big, nice, free concert and really offer up an opportunity for, again, their voice to be heard (by) an even larger crowd.”