HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Man makes journey from Mexico to Sidney

Born and raised in Mexico, at age 24, Sergio Guerrero, unable to speak a word of English, moved with his wife to the United States to pursue adventures in a new country.
Starting out working construction jobs in Vail, Colorado, and then Denver, Sergio learned the language and his trade before he and Suzanna looked to move out of the city, eventually settling in Sidney, where Suzanna had some relatives.
Learning the language was the first challenge for Sergio.
“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “I still struggle with it a little bit, but we get by.”
While in Denver, Sergio tried his hand as a high-rise window cleaner. That lasted about three months.
“Downtown Denver, we were cleaning a building,” Sergio said. “All of a sudden, this big gust of wind came up. We were on the southwest corner (of the building), so the scaffolding that we were in, the wind took it and blew it around the (corner of the) building, So that was the end of that. It was a fun job, though. I kind of enjoyed it.”
Once in Sidney, Sergio landed a job in the Cabela’s warehouse, and Suzanna with the Sidney Public Schools. Sergio would work part-time doing custodial work at night for the school district, but a few months later, a full-time slot opened up for him in the school district, and his career path was set.
Over the past 15 years, Sergio has worked his way up to director of custodial operations for the school district. Suzanna, who was an American citizen when she met Sergio in Mexico, currently serves as a paraeducator for the schools, helping with English Language Learners (ELL) students and teaching elementary Spanish lessons.
“I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty,” Sergio said. “I’m not afraid to do anything. I can do cleaning, drive a bus, fix anything, I can do it.”
The move to Sidney was a big step for the Guerrero family, but Sergio said they really loved the area, so they decided to make it work.
“We sold our house in Denver,” he said. “We bought a little trailer house. I told my wife, ‘This is not going to be long-term.’ We didn’t know if we were going to like it, but we were going to give it a shot.”
After a couple of years, they sold the trailer house, bought a house in Sidney and started their family — Said is 11, and Asiel is 3.
“This is home,” Sergio said. “Both my kids were born here. ... It’s really great. I know all their friends. They love it here. It’s a great community.”
Originally from Zacatecas, Mexico, Sergio said he enjoyed growing up on a ranch and farm there, the second of nine children in his family. He said they have kept many of the family traditions alive in Sidney.
“I was older when I moved to the United States, so you always go back to your roots,” Sergio said. “I’m pretty proud of my heritage, absolutely.”
Sergio and Suzanna’s parents still live in Mexico, and the Guerreros would visit often up until the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Susanna’s father died recently, and that was difficult on the family.
“The hardest thing was we can’t travel, so we couldn’t go to see him when he passed, so that was kind of hard on our family,” Sergio said. “I guess it’s the price you pay for being here.”
Technology has made staying in touch with family easier than when they first came to the United States.
“You can FaceTime, you can do anything,” Sergio said. “Back then, when we moved to the United States, the only way to communicate was by phone. Where my parents live, we grew up in a rural community, so they didn’t even have phone service in their house back then, so it was kind of hard. They’d have to travel. We’d have to set up arrangements for them to call us. Nowadays, it’s a lot easier.”
Sergio said he loves working for the schools, and it makes him happy that everything he does is for the kids.
The staff and people in the area have been welcoming to the Guerreros, and Sergio said that is appreciated.
“Western Nebraska, I can tell you, is a really great place to live,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Sidney or Scottsbluff, whatever, it’s just a great place to live. We’ve fit into the community pretty good. We’re involved in church, and
