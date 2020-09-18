HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Matriarch keeps the culture alive

Originally from Texas, Olga Olivares and her family brought their Mexican-American cultural traditions with them when they moved to Lyman in the 1950s.

Olivares has worked to maintain and pass along those traditions to her own 11 children as well as many others through her career in human services and education. Her work has been recognized by the White House when she took part in the Conference for a Drug Free America in 1985. She was chosen Nebraska Hispanic Woman of the Year in 1985 and 1989.

Her ancestors lived in Texas when it was still a Mexican territory, but Olivares herself was born in Texas to bilingual parents, Juan and Maria Ballesteros.

“My parents were proud of being American citizens, but also proud of their Mexican heritage,” Olivares said. “I didn’t learn the Mexican culture in a book or anything. I lived it with my parents and my siblings.”

The Ballesteros home was immersed in Catholic traditions, filled with music and a spirit of giving to anyone in need. Each Sunday, the home was filled with the aroma of caldo, a hearty Mexican beef soup, being cooked by Juan.

“He always made extra,” Olivares recalls, “because, he said, ‘You never know when a hungry person is going to be stopping by.’ So he always shared his food.”

In the 1940s, Olivares’ maternal grandfather had a job assigning contract workers. one of the companies he worked with was Great Western Sugar in the Wyobraska area. Juan, who was a taxi driver in San Antonio, saw the opportunity and moved his family to Lyman.