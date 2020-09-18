HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Matriarch keeps the culture alive

Originally from Texas, Olga Olivares and her family brought their Mexican-American cultural traditions with them when they moved to Lyman in the 1950s.
Olivares has worked to maintain and pass along those traditions to her own 11 children as well as many others through her career in human services and education. Her work has been recognized by the White House when she took part in the Conference for a Drug Free America in 1985. She was chosen Nebraska Hispanic Woman of the Year in 1985 and 1989.
Her ancestors lived in Texas when it was still a Mexican territory, but Olivares herself was born in Texas to bilingual parents, Juan and Maria Ballesteros.
“My parents were proud of being American citizens, but also proud of their Mexican heritage,” Olivares said. “I didn’t learn the Mexican culture in a book or anything. I lived it with my parents and my siblings.”
The Ballesteros home was immersed in Catholic traditions, filled with music and a spirit of giving to anyone in need. Each Sunday, the home was filled with the aroma of caldo, a hearty Mexican beef soup, being cooked by Juan.
“He always made extra,” Olivares recalls, “because, he said, ‘You never know when a hungry person is going to be stopping by.’ So he always shared his food.”
In the 1940s, Olivares’ maternal grandfather had a job assigning contract workers. one of the companies he worked with was Great Western Sugar in the Wyobraska area. Juan, who was a taxi driver in San Antonio, saw the opportunity and moved his family to Lyman.
“It was hard (growing up in Lyman), but at the time we didn’t see it as being a problem,” Olivares said. “We had to work very hard to survive. Either you work or you don’t. There’s no question about it. We grew up learning to work hard for a living, and I’m proud of that.”
At an early age, Olivares became a mother for the first time, and eventually she and her late husband, Jesus, raised nine daughters and two sons.
“I worked very hard to raise my children,” Olivares said. “I’m a very strong believer in education, so we supported them 100% in their education.”
After some of her children graduated, Olivares returned to school to complete her own high school education and took some college classes. She spent 30 years as a social and outreach worker.
“Through my career, I met a lot of wonderful people,” Olivares said. “People that I met working, helping them learn the resources in Nebraska and what’s available to them. ... Some of these families are like my own family. I consider them family, and they still call me, send me messages on Facebook. We became very close.”
Whether it be traditional foods or the spoken language, Olivares loves her culture.
“I think it’s a beautiful culture as far as family values and to respect others and ourselves,” she said. “Community values, sharing with others. ... One of the things that concerns me is that the language has been lost in many of the Mexican-American families, mainly because the main language we use in the United States is English. But I always told my children it was to their benefit to learn Spanish.”
The Olivares family has honored their country with several members serving in the Armed Forces, including grandson John Martinez, who was just last week promoted to Master Chief in the U.S. Navy.
Olivares said raising 11 children wasn’t easy, but she didn’t think about that at the time.
“At the time, I just took each day as it came,” she said. “Now I think about it and wonder how I did it to raise 11 children and still be able to talk about it.”
The effort proved to be worthwhile as Olivares focused on raising the children while Jesus worked to earn a living.
“It was a rewarding experience raising children, but one that you take very serious,” Olivares said. “I didn’t want to fail my children.”
Her children grew up to be nurses, business people and educators among other things.Olivares is proud of the path each has chosen. She said education has been vital for each of her children.
For Olivares, teaching her culture has been her reward.
“I’ve lived a long life, a rich life, I think,” she said. “Along the way, I have been able to teach the Mexican culture to students across the state of Nebraska and even into Missouri as a consultant for the Humanities Council. ... That was so rewarding to see children wanting to learn about their culture and the questions they have.”
